TEXT-S&P:Rating on MIE Holdings unaffected
June 28, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P:Rating on MIE Holdings unaffected

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that the rating and outlook on MIE Holdings Corp. (MIEH: B+/Stable/--; cnBB/--) are not affected by the company’s announcement that it plans to invest in Sino Gas & Energy Ltd. In our opinion, the proposed investment is unlikely to change MIEH’s “significant” financial risk profile due to the relatively small size of the commitment, which comprises an initial US$10 million in common equity and about US$90 million to fund exploration over the next three years. Our view of MIEH’s “vulnerable” business risk profile remains unchanged. Nevertheless, we note that the company’s business risk will increase because it has no prior experience in the exploration of unconventional gas resources.

SGE’s principal business activity is the exploration of unconventional gas in China based on two production-sharing contracts with the subsidiaries of China National Petroleum Corp. (AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA/--) and CNOOC Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA/--).

