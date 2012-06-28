FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
#Basic Materials
June 28, 2012

TEXT-S&P summary: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA -------------------------- 28-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Chemical

preparations,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 42550U

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

18-May-2011 A/A-1 A/A-1

14-May-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based branded consumer goods and adhesives manufacturer Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Henkel) reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s strong business risk profile and its modest financial risk profile.

Henkel’s key business strengths include the company’s solid market positions in continental Europe in home care and personal care products and its worldwide leading positions in adhesives, sealants, and surface-treatment sectors. Henkel owns strong brands but discloses lower profitability in the consumer goods segments than its leading peers. However, despite tough market conditions in Western Europe, the group has steadily improved its operating margin over the past few years. The adhesives business partially exposes Henkel to cyclicality, though it enjoys strong growth prospects as well as potential for higher profitability, with market conditions more favorable for adhesives price increases than for the consumer goods sector.

