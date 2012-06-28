TEXT-S&P summary: Swedbank AB

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 -

Summary analysis -- Swedbank AB ----------------------------------- 28-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Sweden

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Dec-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

03-Oct-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1

SACP a-

Anchor a-

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Adequate (0)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +2

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Retail banking market leader in Sweden, with a large customer base and

wide distribution network.

-- Low risk profile of domestic operations.

-- Improved funding composition and duration improving liquidity risk metrics.

Weaknesses:

-- Sluggish credit recoveries in Baltic markets.

-- Reliance on wholesale funding increases confidence sensitivity.

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s bases the ratings on Swedbank on its ‘a-’ anchor. In our view, it has an “adequate” business position, given its market-leading retail position and prudent management and strategy. We assess its capital and earnings as “adequate,” given the existing ratios and projected capital generation, which we expect will lead to a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before diversification of around 9.5% in 18-24 months. Its “adequate” risk position is based on the bank’s representative risk profile in each of its four primary banking markets. It has “average” funding given the strength of the Swedish covered bond market and diverse funding sources and “adequate” liquidity, resulting from demonstrated and sustainable capital market access and prudent liquidity buffers.

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ stable outlook on Sweden-based Swedbank AB reflects our expectations that Swedbank will continue to benefit from the stability of its diverse revenue sources and maintain capital within and at the higher end of the level we consider “adequate,” under our criteria. We expect Swedbank to generate annual operating revenues of Swedish krona (SEK) 17 billion-SEK18 billion throughout our forecast horizon, despite the increase in loan provisions we see as inevitable given the macroeconomic factors affecting Europe.

A positive rating action is unlikely at this time as an improvement in its stand-alone credit profile (SACP) would not directly lead to an improvement in the issuer credit rating (ICR). Under our criteria, the benefit of being a highly systemically important institution in Sweden reduces at higher SACP levels. However, depending on the outcome of regulatory hybrid or contingent capital criteria definitions, we think it possible that Swedbank could improve its capital and earnings score and subsequently improve the SACP to ‘a’. It already has a mandate from its shareholders to issue the instruments and we understand Swedbank, like its highly rated Nordic peers, received a positive initial response from the market, which indicated its willingness to provide additional capital.

A downgrade could occur if Swedbank, and Sweden in general, were to incur significant changes in asset quality stemming from the unsettled European economy, which would have an effect on housing prices, unemployment, or other indicators of servicing capacity. Further, a material increase in lending in its riskier markets, as classified under our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) criteria could result in a reassessment of either our anchor or risk position scores.

