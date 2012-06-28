FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Bertelsmann AG
June 28, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Bertelsmann AG

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 -

Summary analysis -- Bertelsmann AG -------------------------------- 28-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: PRINTING AND

PUBLISHING

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-May-2011 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

10-Jun-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

Rationale

The ratings on Germany-based media group Bertelsmann AG reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the cash-generative nature of Bertelsmann’s well-established and diversified consumer media businesses and its supportive financial policy. Bertelsmann owns the world’s largest consumer book publisher, Random House, and 92.3% of Europe’s largest broadcaster, RTL Group S.A. (RTL; BBB+/Stable/A-2). Bertelsmann is a European leader in magazines and periodicals through Gruner + Jahr. Bertelsmann also has a strong presence in contract printing, business services, and storage media through its Arvato division.

