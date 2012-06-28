FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: FCE Bank PLC
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 8:50 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: FCE Bank PLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A downgrade of the ratings on FCE could still occur in the event of a material deterioration by two notches of the bank’s SACP, even if the ratings on Ford were unaffected. Although unlikely at present, a downgrade could follow a downward revision in our RAC projection close to or below 15%, which would lead to a lower capital and earnings assessment, combined with sharply rising loan losses which could underpin a weaker assessment of the bank’s risk position. We deem any upside potential for FCE’s SACP as very limited.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Captive Finance Operations, April 17, 2007

-- Regulation Benefits Ratings On European Automakers’ Captive Finance Subsidiaries, May 18, 2006

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

