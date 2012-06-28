TEXT-S&P summary: Far EasTone Telecommunications Co. Ltd.

In our view, Far EasTone’s strong market position in the oligopoly domestic wireless telecommunication market will continue to generate solid cash flows over the next two years. Far EasTone had a 27% market share in terms of service revenue in the first quarter of 2012, compared to Chunghwa Telecom Co. Ltd. (AA/Negative; cnAAA; 32%) and Taiwan Mobile Co. Ltd. (not rated; 27%). The oligopoly market structure ensures a stable operating environment for the three major wireless operators despite the continuous development of new technologies and applications.

In our opinion, Far EasTone’s strong and stable cash flow generation and its conservative financial policy will continue to underpin its modest financial risk profile over the next two to three years, despite the company’s high cash dividend payments. The company’s funds from operations totaled new Taiwan dollar (NT$) 21.4 billion in 2011, which was more than sufficient to cover its capital expenditures and cash dividend payments. At the end of March 2012, the company had very limited debt with a net cash position of NT$13.2 billion.

We expect regulatory interventions in tariff setting to continue to pressure Far Eastone’s profitability over the next one to two years. Nonetheless, we believe that the company still has sufficient capacity to absorb such margin erosion without impairing its credit profile over the same period. In addition, we expect Far EasTone to continue to generate strong positive free operating cash flow while maintaining its very strong credit metrics over the next one to two years, given its conservative financial policy and limited capital expenditures. Continued tariff reductions and intense competition in the data service market lowered the company’s EBITDA margin to 27.2% in the first quarter of 2012 from 34.7% in 2010.

In our view, Far EasTone is more susceptible to regulatory interventions and competition than its local peers due to its high business concentration in the saturated domestic wireless telecom market. The company’s mobile service revenue including handset sales accounted for 88% of its total revenue in 2011 with the remaining from fixed lines service. Such concentration will subject the company to higher margin pressure from regulatory interventions and competition than its more diversified local peers. We expect Far EasTone’s business concentration to remain unchanged over the next one to two years.

The rating on Far EasTone reflects the company’s stand-alone credit profile, and represents our view that its parent company, Far Eastern New Century Corp. (not rated), is unlikely to seek extraordinary financial support from its telecommunication subsidiary in times of financial distress. The Far Eastern group, one of Taiwan’s largest private conglomerates, is Far EasTone’s single largest shareholder with about 45% ownership at the end of April 2012. Nonetheless, Far EasTone’s prudent corporate governance and above 50% of minority and foreign ownership including NTT DOCOMO Inc. (AA/Stable/A-1+; 4.71% stake in April 2012) are likely to protect Far EasTone’s financial independence to a great extent.

Liquidity

We believe that Far EasTone currently has “strong” liquidity to meet its needs over the next two years, as defined by our criteria. Our view of the company’s liquidity profile incorporates the following major assumptions:

-- We expect the company’s ratio of liquidity sources (including cash, liquid financial assets, and funds from operations) to liquidity uses (capital expenditures, cash dividends, working capital needs, and debt maturities) to remain above 1.5x over the next 12 months and above 1x over the next 12-24 months;

-- We believe that Far EasTone could absorb high-impact low-probability events without refinancing;

-- We expect Far EasTone’s liquidity sources to continue to exceed uses, even if the company’s EBITDA were to decline by 30%; and,

-- We believe that Far EasTone has prudent financial risk management and solid banking relationships.

At the end of March 2012, the company had cash and liquid financial assets totaling NT$14.9 billion, compared to NT$1.7 billion of total debt. The company’s large unused credit facilities and good access to banks and the domestic bond market further enhance its liquidity, in our view.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Far EasTone’s strong market position and strong cash flow generation will enable the company to maintain its very strong credit protection measures for the next two years. We view the likelihood of an upward revision as limited in the next one to two years, given the company’s business concentration on the saturated wireless telecom market and declining profitability. We may lower the rating if Far EasTone alters its conservative financial policy, such as by adopting aggressive investment plans or shareholder value enhancements that weaken its cash flow protection measures. Moreover, unfavorable regulatory interventions or the introduction of new competition that materially weakens the company’s profitability could also have a negative affect on the rating.

