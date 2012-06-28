FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Experian Finance PLC
June 28, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Experian Finance PLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Experian Finance PLC -------------------------- 28-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Miscellaneous

retail stores,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Nov-2011 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

21-Nov-2002 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based Experian Finance PLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of global credit information service provider Experian PLC (not rated; together with Experian Finance, Experian), reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the group’s business risk profile as “strong.” This assessment incorporates Experian’s leading position in credit information services, strong operating track record, and solid free cash flow generation. We consider the ratings to be constrained by what we see as Experian’s moderate financial policies, resulting in our assessment of an “intermediate” financial risk profile.

