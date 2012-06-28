TEXT-Fitch:EU power generators face mounting difficulties

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 - Fitch Ratings believes that EU power generation businesses face falling margins in thermal generation, an uncertain investment framework for the non-renewables business and high investment needs in the next five to 10 years. These challenges, which are highlighted in a newly published report, add to the inherent risks of a naturally cyclical and capital-intensive sector.

Pure generators are the most vulnerable, while the rating impact will be more limited for integrated utilities as their cash flow profile benefits from the presence of more stable regulated activities (such as power distribution) or quasi-regulated activities (renewables).

Fitch expects margin erosion in thermal generation due to weak power demand and, from 2013, the full auctioning of CO2 allowances. Utilities also face high costs from adapting their generation fleet to meet EU policies on renewables and CO2 and other emissions reduction targets.

The most likely reason for credit pressure is unfavourable changes to energy policies, resulting in a material deterioration of cash flows. Fitch believes that the risk of policy changes has increased due to the eurozone crisis, the recession in several EU countries, and also rising energy costs.

Investments in new conventional capacity are difficult to justify due to weak forecast demand, relatively low wholesale power prices, a political preference for renewable energy in many countries and the increased importance of volatile CO2 allowance prices in feasibility studies. Fitch believes that new-build nuclear plants in the EU will need some form of direct or indirect government support. Many existing and planned nuclear plants face increased costs due to additional safety requirements following the Fukushima accident.

Investments in renewables, primarily wind farms, are likely to account for the highest portion of capacity additions in the EU until 2020, supported by generally favourable remuneration frameworks, albeit exposed to policy shifts.

Sector challenges, together with the reduced lending capacity of European banks, are likely to result in more difficult and costly access to bank funding, in particular for utilities biased to coal-fired plants. Fitch expects the trend for bond funding becoming a more prevalent source of funding for EU utilities at the expense of bank loans to continue.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: EU Power Generation: Mounting Difficulties

here