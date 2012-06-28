TEXT-Fitch: Pricing power, M&A key risks for EMEA food and consumer

Procter & Gamble has decided to concentrate on core markets. Others have chosen to split up into separate entities to help address specific business sub-segment or regional growth targets more effectively as Kraft Foods or Sara Lee announced in 2011. Fitch does not think that Unilever will go down this route given the variety of its business mix but, instead, will continue downsizing its low-growth food categories or growing more decisively into personal care.

A separate point is on M&A strategies. Fitch’s view is that bolt-on M&A will be in the agenda of most large Europe-based packaged food and consumer credits. In particular, concerns remain over Danone’s ongoing acquisition appetite after losing out over the sale of Pfizer’s infant nutrition unit to Nestle in April 2012. While Nestle’s acquisition desire is probably more muted as it completes and integrates its last addition in 2013, questions remain over Unilever, Henkel (A/Stable) and Reckitt Benckiser as examples of companies with headroom for debt-funded acquisitions.

Fitch has noted that US packaged food companies have often lagged their European counterparts in terms of overseas expansion. As demand is mature in North America, a point of concern is the involvement of US entities in expansion into emerging markets as they would step up competition with both European entities and often strong local producers. Longer term it might be that there is a resumption in cross border M&A appetite with US companies buying European entities with established emerging markets exposure as Kraft did with Cadbury in early 2010.