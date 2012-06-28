TEXT-S&P summary: Bank Tavrichesky

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 -

Summary analysis -- Bank Tavrichesky ------------------------------ 28-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/C Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-May-2012 B-/C B-/C

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating B-/Stable/C

SACP b-

Anchor bb

Business Position Weak (-2)

Capital and Earnings Weak (-1)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support 0

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support 0

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Recently provided capital support from major shareholders.

-- Asset quality indicators better than the system average.

-- Relatively stable customer deposit base with limited wholesale debt repayments.

Weaknesses:

-- Limited market share and customer franchise focused on servicing clients in the Northwestern region of Russia.

-- Transparency and disclosure lower than that of peers.

-- High single-name and related-party concentrations in the loan book.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view that Bank Tavrichesky will continue to successfully develop its business franchise, with its current financial profile remaining broadly the same over the next 12 months.

We would consider a positive rating action if the bank strengthened its business position by developing its customer franchise, improving concentrations and diversity, strengthening risk management, and demonstrating better transparency and disclosure. We would also need to see the bank maintaining adequate asset quality indicators and stable funding.

We would consider a negative rating action if Bank Tavrichesky’s risk position worsened, reflected in a further increase in related-party or single-name concentrations, or if asset quality indicators deteriorated and the bank showed losses higher than the market average. A decrease in capitalization, with the RAC ratio falling to less than 3% (which is a rather remote scenario), or a shortage of liquid assets could also trigger a negative rating action.

