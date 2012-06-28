FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: L'Oreal S.A.
June 28, 2012 / 10:30 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: L'Oreal S.A.

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Liquidity

The short-term rating is ‘A-1+'. We assess L‘Oreal’s liquidity as strong under our criteria, based on its ratio of adjusted free cash flow to debt exceeding 100% in 2011 and a ratio of short-term liquidity sources to uses of about 1.8x in 2012.

The following factors support the short-term rating:

-- Cash and cash equivalents of EUR1.65 billion on Dec. 31, 2011;

-- Undrawn committed bank lines with maturities of more than 12 months totaling EUR2.25 billion as back-up liquidity for the group’s commercial paper programs;

-- FFO of about EUR3.2 billion; and

-- An absence of financial covenants, material adverse change clauses, or rating triggers.

These liquidity sources cover the following short-term uses of cash:

-- Short-term debt maturities of EUR1.1 billion on Dec. 31, 2011;

-- Capital expenditure of about EUR900 million in 2012; and

-- Dividends this year of about EUR1.2 billion.

Business Description

L‘Oreal is by far the world’s leading cosmetics manufacturer, accounting for about 15% of a still fragmented market, and is the second-largest global cosmetics and toiletries player after Procter & Gamble Co. (AA-/Stable/A-1+), according to market research company Euromonitor. The cosmetics division contributes 90% of the group’s revenues and is active in midmarket products, professional products, luxury products, and active cosmetics. These figures exclude the contributions of the group’s natural-cosmetics retail chain The Body Shop and a dermatology joint venture, which account for the remaining 7% of L‘Oreal’s sales. L‘Oreal covers the gamut of the cosmetics business, including skin, hair care, hair color, make-up, perfumes, and hygiene.

