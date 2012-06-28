TEXT-S&P affirms then drops Rank Group corporate and issue rtgs

June 28 -

Rating Action

On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BB-’ long-term corporate credit rating on U.K.-based gaming company The Rank Group PLC (Rank). We then withdrew the corporate credit rating at the company’s request. The outlook at the time of the withdrawal was stable.

In addition, we affirmed our ‘B+’ issue rating on the $14.3 million unsecured Yankee bonds issued by Rank Group Finance PLC. The recovery rating on these bonds remained unchanged at ‘5’, indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) recovery prospects in the event of default. We then withdrew the issue and recovery ratings at the company’s request.

Rationale

At the time of the withdrawal, the rating reflected our assessment of Rank’s financial risk profile as “significant” in the context of its recently announced conditional agreement to acquire the casino business of Gala Coral Group Ltd. (B/Negative/--) for GBP205 million. The acquisition comprises 23 U.K. casinos and three non-operating casino licenses, and we understand that it will be funded with debt. The financial risk profile also took into account our lack of clear visibility of Rank’s financial policies under its ownership by 74.5% controlling shareholder Guoco Group Ltd. (not rated).

The rating also reflected our assessment of Rank’s business risk profile as “weak,” due to the group’s exposure to shocks from tax or regulatory changes and challenging macroeconomic conditions in its core U.K. market. These factors were offset by Rank’s portfolio of gaming licenses, which provide high barriers to entry, and its strong market position in the U.K. casino and bingo markets. We think that the acquisition of Gala’s casino business is likely to strengthen Rank’s business risk profile because Rank will become leader in the U.K. casino market. However, we do not have clarity on the group’s future business strategy.

The recovery rating of ‘5’ on the $14.3 million Yankee bond due January 2018 reflected the volatility in recovery prospects due to the small amount of the bond and its subordination to Rank’s bank facilities.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; Withdrawn

To To From

The Rank Group PLC

Corporate Credit Rating NR BB-/Stable/-- BB-/Stable/--

Rank Group Finance PLC

Senior Unsecured Debt* NR B+ B+

Recovery Rating NR 5 5

*Guaranteed by The Rank Group PLC.