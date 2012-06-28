FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Mashreqbank
June 28, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Mashreqbank

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Mashreqbank ----------------------------------- 28-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: United Arab

Emirates

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 574782

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Apr-2010 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

02-Dec-2009 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

07-Jul-2009 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb-

Anchor bbb-

Business Position Adequate (0)

Capital and Earnings Strong (+1)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +2

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Strong capitalization.

-- Strong and relatively diverse core earnings generation.

-- Healthy funding profile with a granular deposit base.

Weaknesses:

-- Large lending exposures to Dubai’s government-related entities.

-- Asset quality shows reliance on some of the high profile restructurings in the United Arab Emirates.

-- Relatively high level of nonperforming loans and below-average coverage of those loans.

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ outlook on United Arab Emirates-based Mashreqbank (Mashreq) is stable. This reflects our expectation that we will not witness any significant change in the bank’s business and financial profile over the next two years. We expect its capitalization and earnings to remain relatively stable; we estimate that our risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustment will remain comfortably above 10%.

