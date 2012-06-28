TEXT-Fitch ups four STFCL ABS transactions' SLCFs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the second loss credit facility (SLCF) of STFCL DA Feb 2011-02, STFCL DA Mar 2011- 02, STFCL DA Mar 2011-01 and STFCL DA Mar 2011- 04 (ABS transactions) while affirming their purchaser payouts as follows:

STFCL DA Feb 2011-02

INR164.8m SLCF: upgraded to ‘Fitch A+(SO)(ind)’ from ‘Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR1,279.9m purchaser payouts: affirmed at ‘Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

STFCL DA Mar 2011- 02

INR126.6m SLCF: upgraded to ‘Fitch A+(SO)(ind)’ from ‘Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR1,146.2m purchaser payouts: affirmed at ‘Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

STFCL DA Mar 2011-01

INR107.0m SLCF: upgraded to ‘Fitch A(SO)(ind)’ from ‘Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR889.1m purchaser payouts: affirmed at ‘Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

STFCL DA Mar 2011- 04

INR67.7m SLCF: upgraded to ‘Fitch A+(SO)(ind)’ from ‘Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR574.0m purchaser payouts: affirmed at ‘Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The upgrade of the SLCF reflects the adequate credit enhancement cover, commensurate with the new rating level. The adequate cover arises from the amortisation of the loan pool and from the fact that 90 days past due delinquencies are within Fitch’s initial base case assumption.

The affirmations are based on the level of available credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral, which consist of loans extended by Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited (‘Fitch AA(ind)'/Stable/ ‘Fitch A1+(ind)') for the purchase of new and used commercial vehicles and farm equipment.

For STFCL DA Feb 2011-02, the available credit enhancement totalled INR261.1m and the outstanding pool balance was INR1,294.7m, as of 20 April 2012. According to the latest payout report, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 2.36% of the original pool principal and 3.51% of the current pool principal outstanding. The transaction has amortised since closing, with 67.3% of the original pool balance remaining outstanding as of March 2012.

For STFCL DA Mar 2011- 02, the available credit enhancement totalled INR211.0m and the outstanding pool balance was INR1,156.2m, as of 15 April 2012. According to the latest payout report, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 2.97% of the original pool principal and 3.85% of the current pool principal outstanding. The transaction has amortised since closing, with 77.1% of the original pool balance remaining outstanding as of March 2012.

For STFCL DA Mar 2011-01, the available credit enhancement totalled INR162.4m and the outstanding pool balance was INR889.1m, as of 20 April 2012. According to the latest payout report, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 2.23% of the original pool principal and 2.96% of the current pool principal outstanding. The transaction has amortised since closing, with 75.2% of the original pool balance remaining outstanding as of March 2012.

For STFCL DA Mar 2011- 04, the available credit enhancement totalled INR111.9m, and the outstanding pool balance was INR580.2m, as of 30 April 2012. According to the latest payout report, loans delinquent by over 90 days accounted for 2.81% of the original pool principal and 3.88% of the current pool principal outstanding. The transaction has amortised since closing, with 72.5% of the original pool balance remaining outstanding as of March 2012. On a specific investor request, the payout date has been changed from the 15th to the last day of each month since March 2012 payouts.