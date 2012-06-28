TEXT-S&P summary: NXP B.V.

NXP’s business risk profile is primarily underpinned by the group’s solid market positions in certain high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductor applications, long-standing customer relationships, high proprietary content, and status as a primary supplier across many of its markets. In addition, we expect NXP’s profitability to remain largely equal to that of its peers. This is offset by the semiconductor industry’s cyclical and seasonal demand and fierce competition. Further offsetting factors include the group’s high operating leverage and only moderate scale compared with that of larger peers.

The group’s financial risk profile is primarily constrained, in our view, by its still high gross financial debt. As of March 31, 2012, NXP reported gross consolidated debt of about $3.8 billion. In addition, NXP is still majority-owned by private-equity sponsors with a track record of following a very aggressive financial policy. These weaknesses are only partly tempered by our expectation of solid discretionary cash flow (DCF) generation and the group’s long-term capital structure.

S&P base-case operating scenario

Our base-case assessment for NXP reflects our outlook for the global technology sector in 2012 as neutral to slightly negative and our forecast of flat to low-single-digit revenue growth for the semiconductor sector. In addition, we believe that the semiconductor sector was at or near the bottom of its cycle in the first quarter, but that the pace of recovery is still uncertain owing to unstable economic conditions, particularly in Europe. Consequently, we forecast NXP to report a moderate revenue decline of 1%-2% in 2012, followed by low-single-digit growth in 2013. Furthermore, we expect NXP’s reported EBITDA margin to improve gradually over the coming quarters to about 25% in 2013, from 22.6% in 2011, primarily as a result of higher gross margins and lower restructuring costs.

In the first quarter of 2012, the group’s revenues decreased by 9.6% and the reported EBITDA margin to 19.3% from 23.4%, year on year. In 2012, however, we expect low-single-digit revenue growth at the group’s High Performance Mixed Signal segment, primarily supported by company-specific design wins and increasing industry demand. In addition, we anticipate roughly flat revenues at NXP’s Standard Products segment. This positive development, however, will likely be more than offset by further significant revenue declines at NXP’s Manufacturing Operations segment as contractually committed manufacturing services for divested businesses continue to expire.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

In our base-case assessment, we estimate that NXP will generate positive DCF of $375 million-$400 million in 2012 and 2013, up from negative $123 million in 2011. In 2011, DCF was burdened by large working capital outflows of $351 million, primarily due to a buildup of inventory and a reduction of accounts payable and other liabilities.

We assume modest cash inflows from lower inventory levels for the remainder of 2012, due to the expected increase in revenues. In addition, we expect slightly higher capital expenditures of about $250 million in 2012 and 2013, compared with $231 million in 2011. Furthermore, we assume continued dividend leakage from NXP’s 61%-owned, but fully consolidated, subsidiary Systems on Silicon Manufacturing Co. Pte. Ltd. (SSMC; not rated) to its joint-venture partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSMC; A+/Stable/--). In 2011, SSMC paid a minority dividend of $67 million to TSMC.

We forecast the group’s ratio of gross debt to EBITDA, after our adjustments, to decrease to about 3.9x by year-end 2012, after 4.4x as of March 31, 2012, and to about 3.2x by year-end 2013. This is primarily because we expect NXP to continue to use free cash flow and excess cash to reduce its still high debt.

Liquidity

We view NXP’s liquidity as “adequate,” as defined in our criteria. By our calculations, the company’s liquidity sources should exceed liquidity needs by more than 3.3x in the 12 months from March 31, 2012, and by about 1.6x in 2013. However, we do not consider this liquidity profile to be “strong” under our criteria. This is primarily due to our assessment of the group’s only satisfactory standing in credit markets and still high debt of $0.5 billion maturing in 2013, despite significant debt refinancing over the past three quarters.

As of March 31, 2012, we estimate liquidity sources at about $1.1 billion over the next 12 months and at about $1.4 billion in 2013. These include:

-- Surplus cash of $82 million, excluding $0.7 billion of cash that we consider to be tied to the operations or held at SSMC. We understand that NXP’s access to SSMC’s cash is limited to dividend payments and that any dividend payment requires the preapproval of its joint-venture partner TSMC, which owns 39% of SSMC. On March 31, 2012, NXP reported consolidated cash and equivalents of $782 million, including $274 million held at SSMC.

-- A EUR500 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2017 that replaces both the group’s existing EUR458 million forward-start facility due 2015 and a EUR500 million RCF due in September 2012. As of April 30, 2012, the new RCF was drawn by EUR247 million.

-- About $0.7 billion of funds from operations (FFO).

We estimate NXP’s liquidity needs over the next 12 months to be about $0.3 billion, comprising mainly capital expenditures and minority dividends at SSMC. In addition to these needs, NXP faces $0.5 billion of debt maturities in 2013.

We understand that the documentation for the RCF and bonds does not include maintenance financial covenants or incurrence tests before advances can be redrawn.

Liquidity is a key rating factor for semiconductor companies, given the cyclicality of the industry and the inherent operating leverage caused by largely fixed research and development (R&D) expenses and meaningful capital-expenditure requirements. For the current ratings, we expect NXP to maintain liquid assets and accessible committed and undrawn bank lines equal to at least 12 months of R&D expenses ($635 million in 2011).

Recovery analysis

The issue ratings on the EUR500 million first-priority secured RCF due 2017 and on the super-priority notes (denominated in U.S. dollars and euros) due 2013 are ‘BB’, two notches higher than the ‘B+’ corporate credit rating on NXP. The recovery rating on these debt instruments is ‘1’, indicating our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The senior secured notes (denominated in U.S. dollars and euros) and the senior secured term loans are rated ‘B+', the same as the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on these notes is ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The difference between the two issue ratings reflects our assumption that in the event of a hypothetical default the RCF creditors and super-senior noteholders would rank ahead of the secured noteholders and other lenders, with respect to the receipt of enforcement proceeds.

For a full recovery analysis, please see “Dutch Chipmaker NXP Proposed Senior Secured Loan Assigned ‘B+’ Issue Rating, ‘4’ Recovery Rating,” published on Feb. 15, 2012, and “Recovery Report: NXP B.V. Recovery Rating Profile,” published on Aug. 30, 2011, on RatingsDirect.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our assessment that NXP’s credit metrics will improve moderately over the next 12 months, primarily because the group intends to use excess cash to reduce debt. We also believe the group will post modestly higher revenues in the near term as a result of company-specific design wins and improving industry demand. At the same time, we expect the group to generate about $375 million of DCF in 2012.

We could raise the ratings if NXP’s adjusted gross debt-to-EBITDA ratio were to decline to less than 3x on a sustainable basis. We estimate that NXP could achieve this if group revenues were to increase by at least 5% in 2013, after staying flat in 2012. In such a scenario, we would also expect cumulative free cash generation to be sufficiently high to permanently redeem the current drawings of $0.3 billion on the RCF and $0.5 billion of debt maturing in 2013.

Ratings downside could materialize if NXP’s leverage ratio increased to more than 4.5x for an extended period, or if negative DCF impaired the “adequate” liquidity profile. This could be due to a significant economic downturn, with adverse effects on revenues and operating margins, or a recapitalization of NXP’s balance sheet.

