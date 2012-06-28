TEXT-S&P summary: Hong Kong Telecommunications (HKT) Ltd.

We take a consolidated view of PCCW group when analyzing HKT’s credit profile. That’s because PCCW Ltd. (not rated) remains the major shareholder of HKT Trust and HKT Ltd. (HKT Trust; not rated), with a stake of about 63%. The trust represents the vast majority of the group’s earnings and assets. HKT Trust owns 100% of HKT Group Holdings Ltd. (not rated), which in turn fully owns HKT.

HKT’s strong market position and solid subscriber base, and PCCW group’s unique “quadruple-play” service underpin the company’s “strong” business risk profile. The “quadruple-play” service offers fixed-line, broadband Internet access, mobile, and pay-TV. As of Dec. 31, 2011, HKT has about 67.6% share of Hong Kong’s broadband market and 62.0% share of the fixed-line market. Furthermore, HKT’s broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) may increase after its major competitor--City Telecom (H.K.) Ltd. (not rated)--sells its telecom assets to CVC Asia Pacific Ltd. (not rated) in May 2012. The sale will likely reduce price competition in the market.

We expect HKT to continue to generate stable and solid operating cash flow. However, we don’t expect HKT’s financial performance to significantly improve because HKT Trust will distribute almost all its adjusted fund flow (defined as EBITDA minus capital expenditures, customer acquisition costs, license fees paid, taxes paid, net finance costs paid, and adjusted for changes in working capital). We expect PCCW group’s earnings to gradually improve given Hong Kong’s mature telecommunications industry and mainly due to the group’s mobile and pay-TV operations. The demand for mobile data service is increasing rapidly due to the growing popularity of smart phones and other wireless devices. We expect such demand to support the increase of mobile penetration and ARPU. The group’s pay-TV subscriber base continues to increase steadily. It was about 1.14 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, compared with 1.04 million a year earlier.

In our view, PCCW’s growth strategy in the highly competitive free-to-air television business has higher business risk, although this investment plan is preliminary at this stage. The main source of income in this business is advertising, which is closely tied to economic cycles and consumer spending. Two licenses cover over 2.2 million households in Hong Kong. Television Broadcasts Ltd. (not rated) dominates the market with a viewership share of more than 90%. PCCW and two other companies could enter the market in 2012.

We expect PCCW group’s financial risk profile to remain “significant” even though the group had substantially deleveraged at the end of 2011 using the net proceeds from the listing of HKT Trust and from internal cash resources. In our base-case projection, we estimate HKT Trust and PCCW’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio to remain below 3.5x for the next few years at least, after netting off surplus cash. Our expectation assumes no material change in PCCW’s business risk profile, which could arise from significant investments in new, higher risk businesses. The group’s high dividend payout ratio and growth strategy could constrain further improvement in its financial risk profile, in our view.

Liquidity

We assess HKT’s liquidity as “adequate”, as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s sources of liquidity to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- The company’s sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash balance of about Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 1.24 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, funds from operations (FFO), and undrawn committed banking facilities.

-- Its uses of liquidity include capital expenditure (about 10% of total revenue), working capital requirements, debt repayments, and dividend payouts. HKT has no short-term borrowings as of Dec. 31, 2011.

-- Net sources will remain positive and the company has significant head room in compliance with its financial covenants even if EBITDA declines more than 15%.

-- The group has established and supportive banking relationships. Refinancing risk is also manageable, as debt maturities are fairly well spread out. HKT Trust has undrawn committed banking facilities of about HK$8.56 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011.

In April 2012, PCCW issued US$300 million in guaranteed notes. In our view, the fund-raising will not immediately affect the group’s financial risk profile because PCCW has no imminent plan to use the proceeds for material investments. As of Dec. 31, 2011, PCCW has unrestricted cash balance of about HK$5.37 billion and short-term debt of about HK$40.0 million.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that HKT will maintain its stable and solid operating cash flows because of its strong market position. We believe PCCW group’s financial risk profile will remain consistent with the rating, with the ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA at 3.0x-3.5x, after considering surplus cash. We do not expect either PCCW’s or HKT’s business risk profile to change significantly.

We may lower the rating if either PCCW’s or HKT Trust’s adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio stays above 3.5x as a result of weaker-than-expected operating performance or debt-funded growth. The rating could also come under pressure if we assess that the group’s growth strategy and financial policies are more aggressive, causing its business or financial risk profile to deteriorate.

Although less likely, we may raise the rating if HKT’s revenue growth is strong and its profitability and financial performances improve, such that PCCW’s ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA remains well below 3.0x.