TEXT-Fitch revises TBANK's & TCAP's outlook to negative; affirms ratings

June 28 - Fitch Ratings has revised Thanachart Bank Public Company Limited’s (TBANK) and majority shareholder Thanachart Capital Public Company Limited’s (TCAP) Outlooks to Negative from Stable. Their ratings have been affirmed. A full rating list breakdown is provided below.

The revision of TBANK’s Outlook reflects deterioration in its financial profile in the past two years, despite the bank’s metrics already being largely inferior to those of similarly rated international peers. TBANK’s funding profile in particular has shown more vulnerability than previously expected, despite an enlarged branch network. Its deposit base has contracted in the last two years while reliance on funding through bills of exchange has increased. Although the bank has seen modest improvement in recent months in terms of its deposit base and a higher percentage of low-cost depositors, Fitch has some reservations over whether they will be sustained. Meanwhile, high operating costs and margin pressure continue to hamper profitability improvement.

Fitch is of the view that management’s strategy to strengthen its retail deposit franchise could face challenges. Successful execution would support a revision back to Stable Outlook, but risks remain as to deposit expansion being achieved at higher funding costs due to intense competition. This may slow the recovery of profitability over the next one to two years to levels before its acquisition of Siam City Bank Public Company Limited (SCIB).

Moreover, high operating costs would continue to constrain the bank’s profitability enhancement process in the medium term as a result of ongoing system investments and resource rationalisation. Fitch expects cost reduction to be gradual over the next two to three years. The bank’s policy to increase provisioning could also impact profitability improvement.

TBANK’s asset quality has improved, but at a slower pace than Fitch’s expectation over the last two years. The agency believes that the flood impact on the bank’s asset quality should be temporary and moderate. Downside risks in the medium term, however, include a renewed volatile operating environment and potential increase of credit risk due to its asset diversification strategy. These in turn could heighten provisioning risk and hinder asset quality and profitability improvement.

A downgrade of TBANK could result from a lack of material improvement in profitability, asset quality or its funding and liquidity profile in the next one to two years. Conversely, improvement in its funding profile, evidenced by deposit base expansion without sacrificing net interest margin over the next 12 to 18 months - consistent with the bank’s strategy - may lead to the Outlook being revised back to Stable. Increased majority ownership and support by Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS; ‘AA-'/Stable) would also be viewed as positive for the ratings.

The revision of Outlook for TCAP is consistent with the Negative Outlook of TBANK. TCAP is rated one notch below TBANK, based on its structural subordination. TCAP mainly relies on dividend payment from TBANK. TCAP’s double leverage (measured by investments in subsidiaries and related companies compared with shareholder’s equity) remained moderately high at 111% at end-March 2012, although this should be stable over the next two to three years given no further plans for acquisition or to raise equity.

Future rating actions on TBANK could lead to similar rating actions on TCAP. A wider notching between TCAP and TBANK may result from a further increase in TCAP’s double leverage and significantly higher leverage.

TBANK is the main operating entity within the Thanachart Group. TCAP currently holds 51% in TBANK, while BNS, Canada’s third-largest bank, holds 49%. TBANK is the sixth largest banks in Thailand with a market share of 7.3% in assets and 6.4% in deposits at end-March 2012. TBANK has a solid franchise in the domestic auto hire purchase market.

The following ratings have been affirmed:

TBANK

Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) affirmed at ‘BBB-'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Short-Term Foreign IDR affirmed at ‘F3’

Support Rating Floor affirmed at ‘BB+’

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at ‘A+(tha)'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at ‘F1+(tha)’

Support Rating affirmed at ‘3’

Viability Rating affirmed at ‘bbb-’

TCAP

National Long-Term Rating affirmed at ‘A(tha)’ ; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

National Short-Term Rating affirmed at ‘F1(tha)’

Support Rating affirmed at ‘5’