TEXT-S&P summary: Severstal Columbus LLC

We believe that Severstal Columbus is strategically important for OAO Severstal. The parent has financed construction and expansion of Severstal Columbus with subordinated debt and equity. Still, Severstal Columbus is a relatively small subsidiary, with limited operational links to other parts of the Severstal group. Moreover, earlier in 2011, OAO Severstal divested its loss-making operations in North America and Europe without providing support to repay those subsidiaries’ debt.

The stand-alone credit profile of Severstal Columbus is constrained by the company’s very high debt and short track record of profitable operations. So far, the company’s free operating cash flow (FOCF) has been massively negative due to heavy capital expenditures in constructing and expanding its facilities and a large working capital outlay. By March 31, 2012, Severstal Columbus’ adjusted debt was $1.1 billion, corresponding to adjusted debt to EBITDA of 9.3x over the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. In addition, we view the company as a small, single-site steel producer with a short track record, operating in a cyclical industry and exposed to currently weakening steel markets.

The key supporting factor is that, following the commissioning in 2011 of Phase 2 of its plant expansion, we expect Severstal Columbus’ profitability and cash flows to improve considerably. Phase 2 has doubled Severstal Columbus’ crude steel capacity to 3.4 million tons (corresponding to 3.1 million metric tons). The company managed to achieve relatively high capacity utilization of 83% in the first quarter 2012, resulting in a considerable improvement in adjusted EBITDA to $40 million versus $10 million a year ago. Severstal Columbus has built a high-quality, efficient asset base with flexible operations, in close proximity to key customers. Because maintenance capital expenditures are low, we expect the company to become cash-positive. Another important supportive factor is the long-term maturity of most debt, with no significant maturities before 2016.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We expect that Severstal Columbus’ EBITDA in 2012 will be higher than in 2011, based on an increase in production to about 2.7 million tons (compared to 2.0 million tons in 2011). While steel prices are likely to decline in the coming months, this is likely to be partly offset by decreased prices for raw materials, notably steel scrap. Once Severstal Columbus achieves full production capacity utilization, we estimate its EBITDA will be about $180 million-$190 million per year by 2013-2014.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

We expect Severstal Columbus to become cash flow-positive by late 2012 as a result of higher profitability and far lower capital expenditures. We understand that once the company’s investment program has been completed, maintenance capital expenditures will be only about $30 million-$40 million. Still, we believe that deleveraging will be only gradual, so that the company’s ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt will remain about 10% in the near term.

Liquidity

We view Severstal Columbus’ liquidity as “adequate”. In spite of the high ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity needs in 2012-2013, we don’t see the company’s liquidity as “strong” given the because of high cyclicality of the industry and the company’s short track record.

As of March 31, 2012, key sources of liquidity included:

-- $25 million of effective credit line availability; and

-- About $100 million of FFO that we expect the company to generate (compared with $7 million in first-quarter 2012). The key factor supporting Severstal Columbus’ liquidity is its very long debt maturity profile. Before 2016, virtually no debt is maturing. The closest maturity is $252 million under a revolving credit agreement to be paid in 2016. In addition, $525 million bonds mature in 2018. Debt to OAO Severstal and other related parties matures in 2017-2018.

Key liquidity needs include:

-- Maintenance capital expenditures of about $40 million;

-- Working capital outflows of about $40 million; and

-- Very low debt amortization of $2 million. In addition, we expect that the company will receive continued support from OAO Severstal, if necessary.

Recovery analysis

The senior secured $525 million 10.25% bond due 2018 issued by Severstal Columbus is rated ‘B’, in line with the issuer credit rating on Severstal Columbus. The recovery rating on the bond is ‘3’, indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

For our full recovery analysis, see “Severstal Columbus LLC’s Recovery Rating Profile,” published Feb. 9, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The positive outlook reflects our expectation that we could raise the rating on Columbus by one notch within six-12 months if the company demonstrates stronger profitability and becomes cash-positive now that the capital expenditures for expansion have been completed. Positive FOCF should enable the company to gradually reduce debt and improve its stand-alone financial metrics, in our view. The company should benefit if the margins between steel and scrap remain positive.

We could revise the outlook to stable if the company fails to improve its cash flow pattern, if the industry environment is very unfavorable, or if the parent’s strategy with regard to supporting Severstal Columbus changes, for instance, in case of divestment.