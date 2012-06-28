TEXT-S&P revises Cable & Wireless outlook to stable; afrms rtgs

Rationale

The outlook revision primarily reflects our view that CWC is likely to significantly improve its discretionary cash flow (DCF) generation over the near term, as a result of a reduction that we anticipate in dividend distributions and capital investments. DCF has been negative since the group’s demerger from Cable & Wireless PLC in 2010.

We now forecast that CWC will return to at least breakeven DCF in the next 12-18 months, and that Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted gross debt to EBITDA will not rise to materially more than 3.5x on a proportionate basis (3.0x on a consolidated basis). Furthermore, we anticipate that the group’s liquidity will remain “adequate,” as defined in our criteria, on the back of recent refinancing activity. Since the refinancing, the group has no meaningful debt maturities prior to 2016, when the undrawn (as of March 31, 2012) $600 million revolving credit facility (RCF) matures.

In our base-case credit scenario, we anticipate relatively stable consolidated reported revenues in the next two financial years, compared with financial 2012 (ended March 31, 2012). This is primarily because of continued growth in mobile data, especially in the relatively resilient Macau and Monaco & Islands divisions. We believe that growth in these divisions will offset weaker macroeconomic conditions in CWC’s Caribbean operations and continued fierce competition in Panama. At the same time, we forecast that the reported group EBITDA margin will remain about 30%.

On May 24, 2012, CWC announced plans to rebase the dividend to $0.04 per share beginning in financial 2013, down 50% from $0.08 per share previously. This is on account of global economic uncertainty that has impaired the business--especially in the Caribbean--since the demerger of CWC from Cable & Wireless PLC in 2010, and the group’s reassessment of its financial outlook. The group estimates that the reduction in the dividend will reduce discretionary spending by approximately $100 million per year.

In line with CWC’s guidance, we also anticipate that the group’s capital expenditures(capex) will fall to about $350 million in financial 2013, following total investments in financial 2012 of approximately $410 million. The principal investments in financial 2012 related to the deployment of high-speed (4G/HSPA+) mobile data networks in CWC’s key markets of Panama, Macuau, The Bahamas, Barbados, and The Cayman Islands; improvements to the group’s fixed broadband network; and select pay-TV investments.

The ratings on CWC continue to reflect our view of the group’s “significant” financial risk profile and its “fair” business risk profile.

The financial risk profile primarily reflects the group’s negative DCF generation over the past couple of years and its significant adjusted proportionate gross leverage. It also reflects the meaningful leakage of dividends to minority interests. These weaknesses are partly offset by the facts that CWC has management control of its key assets and that there is a track record of subsidiaries steadily upstreaming dividends to CWC. The group’s solid operating cash flow generation provides further support to the financial risk profile.

The business risk profile reflects our opinion that CWC will continue to face a tough regulatory and competitive environment in its markets. We also view the group as being moderately exposed to country risk, for example, in Jamaica. These negative factors are offset by the group’s leading positions in most of the markets in which it operates, solid profitability, and good geographic, product, and customer diversification.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on CWC is ‘B’. We assess CWC’s liquidity as “adequate” under our criteria. This reflects our view that the group’s sources of liquidity will cover its uses by at least 1.2x for the 12 months to March 31, 2013.

As of March 31, 2012, we estimate that CWC’s liquidity sources over the next 12 months will be about $1.5 billion. These include:

-- $312 million in consolidated cash and investments, of which we estimate about $195 million is available on a proportionate basis;

-- About $660 million that we forecast in funds from operations (cash flow before capital investments and working capital changes, and after interest and tax); and

-- An undrawn $600 million committed revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in October 2016. The RCF includes financial maintenance covenants, under which we anticipate that CWC will maintain adequate headroom.

We estimate CWC’s liquidity uses over the same period to be about $1 billion, including:

-- Capex of about $350 million;

-- Our forecast of working capital outflows of about $40 million;

-- Financial liabilities of GBP200 million due August 2012. Aside from $76 million of regional loans due over the next 12 months, there are no further debt maturities until October 2016, when the $600 million RCF matures; and

-- Dividends (including to minority interests) of approximately $340 million.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that CWC’s credit metrics are likely to improve as a result of debt repayment with excess cash and free cash flow. It also reflects our view that CWC will maintain its leading market positions, and is likely to report relatively stable revenues and maintain its EBITDA margin at about 30%.

Additionally, we anticipate that underlying operating cash flow generation will remain solid, at or above the current level, and that DCF will return to at least breakeven over next 12-18 months. This should enable the group to maintain adjusted gross debt to EBITDA at a level not materially more than 3.5x on a proportionate basis (or less than 3.0x on a consolidated basis).

The ratings could come under pressure if the improvement we anticipate in DCF generation appeared unlikely to materialize in the near term--particularly if DCF were to remain negative for an extended period of time. Ratings pressure could also arise if management took a more aggressive attitude toward shareholder returns or mergers and acquisitions. Such a scenario would likely result in leverage exceeding the aforementioned levels that we deem commensurate with the rating.

Rating upside in the near term is limited, notably by significant country risk and CWC’s lack of full ownership of its key assets. A further constraint is the group’s limited headroom under the leverage threshold that we deem commensurate with the current ratings.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Cable & Wireless Communications PLC

Cable & Wireless Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/B BB/Negative/B

Ratings Affirmed

Cable & Wireless International Finance B.V.

Senior Unsecured Debt (1) B+ B+

Cable & Wireless Ltd.

Senior Unsecured Debt B+ B+

Sable International Finance Ltd.

Senior Secured Debt

$400 mil. 8.75% nts due 02/01/2020 (2) BB BB

$500 mil. 7.75% bonds due 02/15/2017 (3) BB BB

(1) Guaranteed by Cable & Wireless Ltd.

(2) Guaranteed by CWI Group Ltd., Sable Holding Ltd., Cable & Wireless (West Indies) Ltd., Cable & Wireless Ltd., Cable & Wireless Communications PLC