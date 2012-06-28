FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Evonik Industries
#Basic Materials
June 28, 2012 / 12:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Evonik Industries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Evonik Industries ----------------------------- 28-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Germany

Primary SIC: Chemical

preparations,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-May-2012 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

06-May-2011 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2

21-Sep-2010 BB+/B BB+/B

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on German chemical manufacturer Evonik Industries (Evonik) are underpinned by its “strong” business risk profile and “intermediate” financial risk profile. Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services equalizes the ratings on Evonik’s fully owned subsidiary, Evonik Degussa GmbH, with those on the parent. Evonik is 74.99% owned by public entity RAG-Stiftung and 25.01% by funds of private equity investor CVC Capital Partners. The group has been considering the possibility of an IPO, although recent market uncertainty has delayed it.

