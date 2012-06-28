FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Takaful International Co. BSC
June 28, 2012 / 12:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Takaful International Co. BSC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Takaful International Co. BSC ----------------- 28-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Bahrain

Local currency BBB/Negative/--

Primary SIC: Insurance

carriers, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Dec-2008 BBB/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Bahrain-based composite insurer Takaful International Co. BSC (TIC) reflect the company’s good operating performance and good financial flexibility. These positive factors are partially offset by the small absolute size of the company, which operates in the relatively small Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market of Bahrain (BBB/Negative/A-3), an equity bias in its investment portfolio and its only adequate capitalization, with a reliance on reinsurers.

