TEXT-S&P summary: Warner Music Group Corp.

WMG is the third-largest recorded music company, with a global market share of about 15.1% in 2011, up modestly from 14.9% in 2010. Assuming Vivendi SA unit Universal Music Group’s (27.9% share) acquisition of EMI’s (9.9%) recorded music division is completed, Universal’s global market share would expand to just below 40%, with its U.S. share even higher. If the deal receives regulatory approval, we believe competitive risk to WMG and others could increase moderately, although secular factors continue to underpin WMG’s performance. Potential risks surrounding the merger of rivals include higher competition for WMG in signing new artists, and Universal gaining leverage with emerging digital distribution platforms compared to competitors. WMG unit Warner/Chappell is the third-largest music publisher, with a global market share of 14.1% in 2011. With the EC approving Sony/ATV Music Publishing LLC’s acquisition of EMI Music Publishing in April 2012, the combined company will become the global market leader, with a share of roughly 31% (excluding potential divestitures). This will put the combined entity ahead of Universal Music Publishing Group (22.2%), and well ahead of Warner/Chappell, potentially increasing competition to sign composers and songwriters.

Under our base-case scenario, we expect recorded music revenue to decrease at a low-single-digit percentage rate in fiscal 2012, a slight improvement from the first half of the year because of WMG’s stronger release schedule in the third and fourth quarters. WMG underperformed the industry in the first quarter of 2012, with total album unit sales (including digital equivalents) declining 5%, compared to 2% industry growth in the U.S. The sustainability of industry growth remains uncertain, as results softened in the second quarter, with total album unit sales down 0.3% as of June 17, 2012 as a result of accelerating CD sale declines. We expect declines in physical sales (down 11% in the March quarter) to moderate to the mid-single-digit percentage area. In music publishing, we expect revenue to be relatively flat in fiscal 2012, as ongoing declines in mechanical (physical recordings) revenue and softness in performance royalties from the health of the broadcasting industry, to offset modest synchronization and digital royalty growth. As a result, we expect consolidated revenue to decline at a very low-single-digit percentage rate in fiscal 2012. Visibility into fiscal 2013 performance remains low, and industry trends appear to have softened in the second quarter. According to Nielsen SoundScan, total industry album units (including digital equivalents) were down 0.1% in the U.S. through June 10, 2012.

In conjunction with its acquisition by Access Industries Inc., WMG had targeted $50 million to $65 million in cost savings, or roughly 2% of total operating costs, of which $40 million were achieved as of March 31, 2012. Cash severance charges increased by $23 million in fiscal 2011, and were $11 million in the first half of fiscal 2012, compared to $18 million in the previous year. We expect WMG to incur additional severance costs over the next few quarters, but believe the majority of cash costs have been realized. As a result, we believe the EBITDA margin could expand to the high-12% area in fiscal 2012, up from 12.0% in fiscal 2011.

In the second fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2012, revenue declined 8%, modestly higher than our expectations, while EBITDA increased 1% on lower corporate expenses and reduced cost of sales. Recorded music revenue declined 9% in the quarter, while segment EBITDA was down 11%. Revenue at the publishing segment declined 7%, while EBITDA increased 8% on a 12% reduction in artist and repertoire (A&R) spending, and somewhat lower severance expenses. Total A&R spending was roughly 31.7% of revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, down from 32.1% in fiscal 2011 and 33% back in fiscal 2009. A&R spending fluctuates with the timing of album releases, and mainly stayed within the 31% to 33% range over the past few years. Although A&R is a controllable cost that can be easily adjusted, we view A&R spending as a fixed component of the cost structure, because any meaningful reduction would hurt future revenue growth. WMG’s capacity to spend more on A&R is limited by its scale and infrastructure, which we believe could put it at a disadvantage to larger competitors, especially if Universal’s acquisition of EMI is approved.

Debt (adjusted for operating leases) to EBITDA (including severance costs, but excluding transaction related costs) was high, at 6.4x as of March 31, 2012, up from 6.1x one year ago. Under our base-case scenario, we believe leverage could decline to the low- -6x area in fiscal 2012. EBITDA coverage of interest expense was low, at 1.6x as of the same date, down from 1.7x one year ago, as increased interest costs and tender/call premiums associated with WMG’s July 2011 refinancing more than offset EBITDA growth. We believe EBITDA coverage of interest expense could modestly increase over the next 12 months, but remain below 2x.

WMG generated $133 million of discretionary cash flow over the first six months of fiscal 2012, compared with a $100 million discretionary cash flow deficit for all of fiscal 2011. Discretionary cash flow in fiscal 2011 was hurt by one-time items; however, excluding $51 million in transaction costs, $34 million in tender/call premiums and accrued interest paid in conjunction with the July refinancing, and $23 million in additional cash severance costs, we estimate discretionary cash flow would have been only modestly positive. Because of semi-annual cash interest payments, we expect discretionary cash flow to be minimal in the third fiscal quarter, but that full-year discretionary cash flow could be in the $150 million to $200 million range, or 40% to 50%.

Liquidity

WMG has strong sources of liquidity to more than cover its needs over the next 12 to 24 months, in our view, even in the event of moderate EBITDA declines. In accordance with our criteria, our assessment of WMG’s liquidity profile includes the following expectations and factors:

-- We expect sources of cash to cover uses for the upcoming 12 to 24 months by well over 1.5x.

-- We expect net sources to be positive, even if EBITDA drops by 30% drop over the next 12 months.

-- We expect total leverage covenants governing access to the revolving credit facility to survive a 30% drop in EBITDA.

-- Because of WMG’s healthy cash balances, we believe it could absorb low-probability, high-impact events, with limited need for refinancing.

-- In our view, WMG has a generally high standing in the credit markets.

-- We view WMG’s risk management as generally prudent.

Sources of liquidity include cash balances of $272 million as of March 31, 2012, availability under WMG’s $60 million revolving credit facility (unrated) due 2016, and funds from operations (before working capital) of roughly $45 million over the last 12 months ended March 31, 2012. We expect this amount to modestly increase over the next 12 months as cost savings--and potentially lower cash severance charges--offset continued pressure on revenue and increased interest expense. Uses of cash over the next 12 months include capital expenditures, which we estimate at around $25 million, and potential working capital needs, which could be a use of cash in a given 12-month period depending on the timing of sales and collections. There are no near-term debt maturities until 2016. The company’s 9.5% senior notes become callable in June 2013, potentially providing an opportunity to reduce debt and interest costs.

WMG’s $60 million revolving credit facility due 2016 (unrated) contains financial covenants, including a total debt to EBITDA covenant that would be applied when borrowings are outstanding under the revolver in excess of $5 million. We expect WMG to have an adequate cushion over the near term, and that liquidity would still remain adequate if headroom were to narrow. WMG’s 9.5% senior secured notes contain covenants limiting future senior secured indebtedness to the greater of $1.325 billion or 3.0x senior secured debt to EBITDA.

Outlook

Our negative rating outlook reflects WMG’s high debt leverage and continued uncertainty surrounding the trend of revenue and profitability at WMG over the intermediate term. We could lower our rating over the next six months if industry results soften further, and revenue declines and market share losses at WMG continue, negatively affecting free cash flow. More specifically, if we become convinced that WMG cannot make progress reducing leverage to the mid-5x area over the remainder of fiscal 2012 and during fiscal 2013, and consistently generate discretionary cash flow of at least $100 million, we could lower our rating. Under our base case scenario, we believe a reduction in leverage to the mid-5x area in fiscal 2013 is possible, but would likely entail debt reduction. In addition, we could lower the rating if the company pursues shareholder returns that preclude further leverage reduction. Conversely, we could revise the outlook back to stable if operating performance improves in the second half of the year, and we become convinced that credit metrics will continue to improve in fiscal 2013 despite secular trends and industry consolidation.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008