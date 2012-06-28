TEXT-S&P afrms QBE Insurance Group, subsidiaries rtgs

Rationale

The ratings affirmations reflect our expectation that QBE group’s capital position will continue to strengthen throughout 2012. QBE group’s capital adequacy under Standard & Poor’s model was below the ‘A’ category as of Dec. 31, 2011. However, we anticipate this position to be temporary. An equity raising in early 2012 and stronger earnings to date have improved the group’s capital position.

We believe this strengthening will continue throughout 2012, such that there will be redundancy at the ‘A’ category by year-end. Benign climatic conditions in the first six months of the year compared to 2011, an unwinding in unrealized mark-to-market losses from the prior year, and a more creditor friendly dividend policy announced recently should sustain the improvement. However, should this improvement not be realized, the ratings may come under negative pressure. Our view of QBE group’s capitalization also factors in the group’s strong reserves and reinsurance protection.

The upgrades on the Stonington entities and Lantana Insurance are a result of a revision of their group status to “core” from “strategically important”, reflecting their participation in a recently executed QBE reinsurance pooling arrangement.

We view the outlook for the group’s earnings to be strong following an unusually disappointing result in 2011, when QBE group’s combined operating ratio was 96.8%. Absent major catastrophe events to the degree experienced in fiscal 2011, in our view QBE group’s earnings will rebound in fiscal 2012, such that its combined operating ratio remains in line with recent trends of about 90%. Bolstering its earnings will be the company achieving solid premium rises of, on average, above 5%, amid benign climatic conditions. The company is targeting an insurance margin of 13%, compared with its fiscal 2011 result of 7.1%.

The insurer financial strength ratings on the operating subsidiaries of QBE Group (all core operating subsidiaries are rated A+/Stable/-- and strategically important rated A/Stable/--) reflect the group’s well-diversified business platform and robust underwriting and reserving practices. The group’s capitalization remains in line with the ratings given recent and expected improvements, and especially the strong reserving and reinsurance protection. We view the group’s enterprise-risk-management framework to be strong, which is an important rating factor because of the complexity of the business.

Moderating factors are QBE group’s growth in lines more exposed to economic and financial volatility; an inherently aggressive growth-by-acquisition strategy; and high reliance on third-party reinsurance. While QBE group’s influence is improving in the U.S. and the U.K., we continue to view it as being stronger in the Australian and Lloyd’s markets.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that QBE group’s capital position will continue to strengthen materially in 2012, such that there will be redundancy at the ‘A’ category by year end. Should this not be the case, the rating may come under pressure.

Downward rating pressure also could come from a material adverse financial or operating risk event that impaired market confidence in the group. Additionally, a failure to maintain good underwriting and operating profitability relative to peers’ could also pressure the rating. We do not expect to raise the ratings on QBE Group and its subsidiaries in the medium term.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

QBE Insurance Group Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency A/Stable/--

Blue Ridge Indemnity Co.

Unigard Insurance Co.

Unigard Indemnity Co.

Southern Pilot Insurance Co.

Southern Guaranty Insurance Co.

Southern Fire & Casualty Co.

Regent Insurance Co.

QBE Specialty Insurance Co.

QBE Reinsurance Corp.

QBE Reinsurance (Europe) Ltd.

QBE Insurance Corp.

QBE Insurance (International) Ltd. (NZ Branch)

QBE Insurance (International) Ltd.

QBE Insurance (Europe) Ltd.

QBE Insurance (Australia) Ltd.

Praetorian Insurance Co.

Hoosier Insurance Co.

General Casualty of Wisconsin

General Casualty Insurance Co.

Equator Reinsurances Ltd.

Blue Ridge Insurance Co.

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency A+/Stable/--

Equator Reinsurances Ltd.

QBE Specialty Insurance Co.

QBE Reinsurance Corp.

QBE Reinsurance (Europe) Ltd.

QBE Insurance Corp.

QBE Insurance (International) Ltd.

QBE Insurance (Europe) Ltd.

Praetorian Insurance Co.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency A+/Stable/--

QBE Hongkong & Shanghai Insurance Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency A/Stable/--

Greater China Regional Scale cnAA+/--/--

QBE Hongkong & Shanghai Insurance Ltd.

Secura N.V.

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency A/Stable/--

QBE Insurance (Australia) Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating A+/Stable/--

QBE International Holdings (UK) PLC

Counterparty Credit Rating A/Stable/--

QBE Mortgage Insurance (Asia) Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency AA-/Stable/--

Greater China Regional Scale cnAAA/--/--

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency AA-/Stable/--

QBE Underwriting - Syndicate 0386

Lloyds Syndicate Assessment

Local Currency 5/Stable

QBE Underwriting - Syndicate 2999

Lloyds Syndicate Assessment

Local Currency 4-/Stable

QBE Insurance Group Ltd.

Senior Unsecured A

Subordinated BBB+

QBE Capital Funding III Ltd.

Subordinated BBB+

QBE Capital Funding IV Ltd.

Subordinated BBB+

QBE Funding Trust

Senior Unsecured A+

QBE Funding Trust II

Senior Unsecured A+

QBE Funding Trust III

Senior Unsecured A

QBE Funding Trust IV

Senior Secured A

QBE Funding Trust V

Senior Unsecured A

QBE International Holdings (UK) PLC

Subordinated A-

Upgraded

To From

Lantana Insurance Ltd.

Stonington Lloyds Insurance Co.

Stonington Insurance Co.

Counterparty Credit Rating

Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A/Stable/--

Financial Strength Rating

Local Currency A+/Stable/-- A/Stable/--