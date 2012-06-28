FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Stonington Lloyds Insurance Co.
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Stonington Lloyds Insurance Co.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Stonington Lloyds Insurance Co. ------------------------ 28-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: United States

Local currency A+/Stable/-- State/Province: Texas

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Jun-2012 A+/-- --/--

21-Mar-2011 A/-- --/--

14-Aug-2009 A+/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg A+/Stable 28-Jun-2012

