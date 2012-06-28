TEXT-Fitch affirms BayernLB's IDR at 'A+'/outlook stable; VR affirmed at 'bb+'

The VR also takes into account positive developments including the strong economic environment in the bank’s core region of Bavaria and Germany, BayernLB’s adequate capitalisation and solid liquidity position. Fitch views the group’s funding franchise as sound due to its access to the German savings banks’ excess liquidity and retail deposits via its Deutsche Kreditbank subsidiary but notes that the group is largely reliant on market funding.

Fitch views the restructuring programme, which was implemented in 2009, as positive as it is centred on a realignment of BayernLB’s activities towards its core market of SME and corporate lending in Bavaria. Non-core activities were transferred to the bank’s restructuring unit and, in Fitch’s view, will reduce the bank’s risk profile in the mid- to long-term.

In 2012 BayernLB’s modest profitability continues to be constrained by its Hungarian subsidiary, MKB Bank Zrt, and material fair value driven volatility. The exposure to peripheral European countries is manageable and largely concentrated on Spain and Italy. Fitch expects the European Commission to approve the substantial support measures provided by the Free State of Bavaria throughout the financial crisis by end-2012.

BayernLB’s subordinated debt instruments have been affirmed at ‘BBB+’ which is three notches below the Long-Term IDR. One notch captures their subordination and two notches reflect Fitch’s opinion that there is still modest incremental non-performance risk relative to the unsubordinated obligations of the issuers. A change of the BayernLB’s IDR as the anchor rating would lead to a downgrade of these debt instruments.

The ‘CCC’ rating for BayernLB Capital Trust I’s hybrid capital instruments would be upgraded if these instruments return to performing status, which Fitch considers unlikely to happen before end-2014. A further downgrade would become likely if BayernLB continued to report significant losses in its unconsolidated financial accounts, which Fitch views as unlikely.

BayernLB

Long-term IDR: affirmed at ‘A+'; Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR: affirmed at ‘F1+’

Viability Rating: affirmed at ‘bb+

Support Rating: affirmed at ‘1’

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at ‘A+’

Senior debt: affirmed at ‘A+'/‘F1+’

State-guaranteed/grandfathered debt: affirmed at ‘AAA’

State-guaranteed/grandfathered market-linked securities: affirmed at ‘AAAemr’

Senior market-linked securities: affirmed at ‘A+ emr’

Subordinated lower Tier II debt: affirmed at ‘BBB+’

BayernLB Capital Trust I

Hybrid capital instruments: affirmed at ‘CCC’