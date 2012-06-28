FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P maintains Tunisia BICRA at group '8'
June 28, 2012 / 1:21 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P maintains Tunisia BICRA at group '8'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 28 -

OVERVIEW

-- We believe that weakened economic prospects in Tunisia are likely to challenge its banks.

-- We are lowering our economic risk score, a component of the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA), to ‘8’ from ‘7’ based on our revised assessment of economic resilience to “very high risk” from “high risk” and our assessment of credit risk in the economy to “extremely high risk” from “very high risk”.

-- We are maintaining our BICRA on Tunisia at group ‘8’.

-- The industry risk score, a second BICRA component, remains unchanged at ‘8’.

BICRA ACTION

On June 28, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services maintained its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Republic of Tunisia (BB/Stable/B) at group ‘8’. It also lowered its economic risk score, a component of the BICRA, to ‘8’ from ‘7’. The industry risk score, a second BICRA component, remains unchanged at ‘8’.

RATIONALE

The lowered assessment of “economic resilience” and “credit risk in the economy” reflects our view that economic, fiscal, and external indicators--both in reported data and in our revised forecasts--are now weaker than we previously anticipated and will affect Tunisia’s banking sector. Economic deterioration will weigh on banks by increasing credit costs and lowering revenue generating capacity. On May 23, 2012, we lowered the sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Tunisia to ‘BB/B’ and assigned a stable outlook (see “Tunisia Foreign And Local Currency Ratings Lowered To ‘BB/B’ On Weaker Economic Indicators; Outlook Stable,” published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

