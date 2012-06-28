TEXT-Fitch affirms SCANA and subsidiaries' ratings

State Law Reduces Risk: The construction and financing risk of the nuclear construction program is mitigated by the BLRA and subsequent rate order. The BLRA process provided an upfront determination that the plant is used and useful that is binding on all future proceedings and that its costs are properly included in rate base as long as the plant is constructed within the schedules and cost estimates in the approved application. The BLRA also permits annual tariff adjustments to provide a cash return on construction work in progress (CWIP), including an 11% return on equity, and recovery of invested capital if the plant is cancelled before completion.

Pending rate case: In May 2012, SCE&G filed a letter of intent for a planned rate filing in June. New rates are anticipated to be implemented in January 2013. A constructive rate decision is important for maintenance of current ratings.

Financial Measures: Incorporated in the ratings is Fitch’s expectation that financial measures of both SCG and SCE&G will remain weak relative to their peer groups through 2017, when the first of the two nuclear units is expected to enter commercial operation. Fitch estimates SCG’s ratios of Debt/EBITDA and EBITDA/interest will approximate 4.7x and 3.9x, respectively, in 2012. For SCE&G, Fitch estimates respective Debt/EBITDA and EBITDA/interest of approximately 4.2x and 4.3x, in 2012.

Revised Nuclear Construction Schedule: due in large part to a delay in the receipt of the Combined Operating License (COL), the commercial operation date of VC Summer unit 2 was delayed to March 2017 from April 2016 and unit 3 accelerated to May 2018 from January 2019. The projected cost of $5.8 billion was unchanged and remains below the $6.2 billion cost estimate approved by the South Carolina Public Service Commission.

Conservative Financing Plan: Management has committed to fund the nuclear expenditures with a balanced mix of debt and equity, requiring regular equity sales by SCG. The company expects to settle a forward equity sale of approximately $200 million in early 2013 and raise an additional $275 million through a public common stock offering later in 2013. The employee stock plan provides additional equity of approximately $110 million annually.

Liquidity: Fitch believes that SCG has adequate liquidity. In October 2010, SCG, SCE&G and PSNC entered into five-year credit agreements aggregating $1.5 billion. The five-year term extends beyond SCE&G’s peak capital spending years; debt maturities are also manageable.

PSNC’s Ratings: The ratings reflect solid credit metrics for this low-risk gas distribution company fully support the existing rating. The company operates with a purchased gas adjustment mechanism that provides full recovery of all prudently incurred gas costs from customers, and a customer utilization tracker (CUT), which allows the company to periodically adjust rates for residential and commercial customers based on average consumption, whether affected by weather or other factors.

Fitch affirms the following ratings, with a Stable Outlook:

SCANA Corporation:

--Long-term IDR at ‘BBB+';

--Senior Unsecured debt at ‘BBB+';

--Junior Subordinated Notes at ‘BBB-';

--Short-term IDR at ‘F2’.

--Commercial Paper at ‘F2’

SCE&G:

--Long-term IDR at ‘BBB+';

--First Mortgage bonds at ‘A’;

--Senior Unsecured debt at ‘A-';

--Short-term IDR at ‘F2’;

--Commercial Paper at ‘F2’.

PSNC

--Long-term IDR at ‘BBB+';

--Senior Unsecured debt at ‘A-';

--Short-term IDR at ‘F2’;

--Commercial paper at ‘F2’.

South Carolina Fuel Company

--Commercial paper at ‘F2’.