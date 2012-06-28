TEXT-S&P summary: Sutton and East Surrey Water PLC

June 28 -

Summary analysis -- Sutton and East Surrey Water PLC -------------- 28-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Water Supply

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Mar-2010 BBB/-- BBB/--

02-Jun-2006 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

BP100 mil index-linked bnds due 05/31/2031 AA- 30-Nov-2011

(bnd ins: Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd.)

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based regulated monopoly water supplier Sutton and East Surrey Water PLC (SESW) are based on Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assessment of the company’s “excellent” business risk profile and “aggressive” financial risk profile. The ratings are supported by SESW’s low-risk regulated water operations and the supportive structural features of its debt. Offsetting these strengths are what we view as SESW’s high leverage, limited financial flexibility due to a high regulated capital expenditures (capex) program, and relatively small size. SESW’s regulated asset value was about GBP200.8 as of March 31, 2012. Like all U.K. water companies, SESW is exposed to risk related to the regulatory reset every five years.