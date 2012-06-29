TEXT-S&P ratings - Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Ratings -- Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Co. Ltd. ---------------- 29-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Equipment rental
& leasing, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Jun-2012 A/-- A/--
09-Apr-2009 NR/-- NR/--
