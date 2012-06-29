TEXT-Fitch:Asia-Pacific monthly June 2012 - highlights

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its Asia-Pacific monthly newsletter. The ‘Asia-Pacific Monthly’ is one of the most viewed reports on the Fitch website.

Japan’s downgrade and its impact on Japanese banks were the focal point of May’s rating actions, with ‘Fitch Downgrades Japan to ‘A+'; Outlook Negative’ and ‘Fitch: Japan’s Major Banks on RWN on Sovereign Downgrade’. The agency also looked at possible repercussions on Japan’s structured finance transactions in the event that Japanese banks are downgraded with ‘Fitch: Japan SF May be Affected by Potential Bank Downgrades’

Among non-rating action commentaries, financial institutions dominated with ‘Fitch: Singapore Banks’ Risks Likely to Increase from Abroad’; ‘Fitch: Indian Banks May Need Significant Capital Under Basel III’; ‘Fitch: Funding Challenges Mount for Indian NBFIs’, and ‘Fitch: Japanese Banks’ Lending Boosted By European Deleveraging’.

Other non-rating action highlights include ‘Fitch: Institutional Demand Drives Chinese MMF Concentration’, ‘Fitch Street InterView: China Steel - Growth, the State and Losses’, and ‘Fitch: NZ Covered Bond Law Provides Clarity, Neutral for Ratings’

Also, Fitch’s international ratings coverage by sector, and international and national ratings coverage by country can be found in this month’s newsletter.

