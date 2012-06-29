TEXT-S&P summary: Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. --------------------- 29-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/A-2 Country: Israel

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 063239

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Apr-2009 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

28-Feb-2006 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb

Anchor bbb

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Adequate (0)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +1

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +1

Additional Factors 0

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Strong market position and franchise as one of the two largest banking groups in Israel.

-- Sound liquidity profile, supported by deep domestic funding base and international subsidiaries’ deposit-gathering capabilities.

-- Diversified revenue base and earnings recovery.

-- Likelihood of extraordinary government support, if required.

Weaknesses:

-- Comparatively high credit risk profile, being concentrated in Israel and given loan portfolio concentrations.

-- Rising house prices in Israel increase the risk of a major correction that could impair economic growth and harm credit quality.

-- Limited medium-term growth prospects given maturity of the domestic market.

-- Moderate capitalization.

Outlook

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ outlook on Israel-based Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (Leumi) reflects our view that the bank’s business and financial profile will remain relatively unchanged over the next two years despite potential economic turbulences, including a slowdown in the residential real estate sector.

A sharp fall in real estate prices could be triggered by continued stress in the EU and U.S. economies, or by significant escalation in local political turbulence. Should this cause significant deterioration of the Israeli economy, leading to deterioration in the bank’s financial performance and eroding the bank’s risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio before adjustments to below 5%, we would likely take negative rating action on the bank.

Although unlikely in the foreseeable future, we would consider a positive rating action if economic prospects strengthen and trigger an improvement in loan quality, and at the same time, the bank’s RAC ratio before adjustments rises above 7%.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- BICRA On Israel Maintained At Group ‘4’, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010