TEXT-S&P revises Evergrande otlk to negative; afrms 'BB' rtg

Evergrande’s funding costs may have increased due to the fraud allegations by Citron Research. Our view is reflected in Evergrande’s equity and bond prices, which have weakened since Citron’s report was made public last Friday. Confidence in Evergrande may take time to recover, and lenders and investors may demand higher funding costs until the company can achieve good financial performances.

Evergrande may be diverting resources away from its core business in property development by increasing its investments in non-property businesses. In our view, the synergy of these businesses with property development is limited and profitability is uncertain. According to the company, its total investments in sports and entertainment could increase to Chinese renminbi (RMB) 800 million in 2012 from RMB450 million a year earlier, with losses of about RMB200 million.

Standard & Poor’s affirmed the ratings because of Evergrande’s good execution and its large, geographically diversified, low-cost land bank. These factors support our view that the company’s business risk profile is “fair”. After a slow start, the company is on track to meet its full-year property sales target. Margins are likely to have declined compared with last year. They should, however, stay in line with our expectation of a 10% drop in property prices for the sector in 2012.

We stand by our base-case scenario for Evergrande, which supports credit ratios appropriate for a “significant” financial risk profile. We have assumed RMB80 billion in property sales for 2012, sales revenue of about RMB70 billion-RMB75 billion, and an EBITDA margin of about 25%, down 2 percentage points from a year earlier. Borrowings may be higher than our base case, but we expect the company’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio and EBITDA interest coverage to each hover around 3x-4x.

Liquidity

In our opinion, Evergrande has “adequate” liquidity, as defined in our criteria. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- We expect the company’s sources of liquidity to cover its uses by 1.2x in the next 12 months.

-- We expect sources to cover uses even if EBITDA declines by 15%.

-- Sources of liquidity include about RMB20.08 billion in unrestricted cash as of Dec. 31, 2011, and cash flow from operations.

-- Uses of liquidity include short-term debt of RMB10.23 billion, development costs, and land premiums.

-- We expect capital expenditure on property development to remain large due to a continued ramp-up in property deliveries of between 8 million and 10 million square meters each year over the next two years.

Evergrande has more limited financial flexibility and funding channels compared with its peers. Although the company can scale down construction costs, in particular on new projects, its liquidity could come under pressure if property sales are much lower than we expect.

Outlook

The ratings outlook on Evergrande is negative. This reflects the prospects that the company could face higher funding costs and a more difficult funding environment following allegations of fraud. The negative outlook also factors in a possible negative impact on Evergrande’s credit profile as the company pursues non-core investments.

We may lower the rating if Evergrande materially deviates from its non-core business, its sales and profitability are much lower than we expect, and its debt-funded expansion is more aggressive than we anticipate. We could also downgrade the company if we believe market confidence has had a detrimental impact on Evergrande’s funding costs and if further allegations of impropriety surface. Downgrade triggers could be a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of more than 5x, EBITDA interest coverage of less than 3x, and unrestricted cash of less than RMB10 billion.

We may revise the outlook back to stable if market confidence in the company recovers, as reflected in securities prices and funding costs, and there are no further negative developments alleging fraud or misrepresentations for the next 12 months. We may also revise the outlook to stable if the company’s financial performances are good and it maintains leverage in line with our base-case scenario for the next 12 months.

