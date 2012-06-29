FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd.
#Market News
June 29, 2012 / 8:41 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 29 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd. ---------------------- 29-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB/Negative/-- Country: Cayman Islands

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 300151

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Jan-2010 BB/-- BB/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$750 mil 13.00% sr unsecd nts due 01/27/2015 BB- 10-Jan-2010

CNY3.7 bil 9.25% US$ Settled Tranche 2 nts due

01/19/2016 BB- 10-Jan-2011

CNY5.55 bil 7.50% US$ Settled Tranche 1 nts due

01/19/2014 BB- 10-Jan-2011

