TEXT-S&P JHF not immediately affected by Cabinet Adv Comm announcement

June 29 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today said that its ratings on Japan Housing Finance Agency (JHF; AA-/Negative/A-1+) are not immediately affected by the Cabinet Advisory Committee’s announcement of its final report on JHF’s future. We believe that the measures recommended in the report do not materially diminish JHF’s critical role and integral link with the government of Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+). However, we note that the committee report does not represent the government’s final ruling on JHF’s future. Nor does it discuss the potential impact of the recommended measures on JHF’s currently weak financial standing and how to address the weakness, which is reflected in JHF’s noninvestment-grade stand-alone credit profile (SACP).

Standard & Poor’s will review any impact on JHF’s future role and link with the government if: (1) the government decides to adopt a legally binding version of measures that are materially different from those recommended in the report; or (2) we see other factors signaling a weakening in the government’s likelihood to support JHF, such as government inaction despite further worsening of JHF’s SACP.