TEXT-S&P:Brewer InBev rtgs unchanged by Grupo Modelo news

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Belgium-based brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev N.V./S.A. (ABI; A/Stable/A-1) are unaffected by today’s announcement that the group is to acquire the stake in Mexico brewer Grupo Modelo that it doesn’t already own.

The transaction adds about 0.5x to our adjusted debt-to-EBITDA leverage projection for ABI. Following completion of the proposed transaction, we estimate that ABI’s Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio will move close to 2x by the end of 2013 and below 2x over the course of 2014, which we consider compatible with the existing rating. We base our projection on ABI’s current ability to generate about $6 billion of discretionary cash per year. Further supporting our view is the group’s commitment to reach a 2x net debt to EBITDA target.

In our opinion, the acquisition of Grupo Modelo represents a strategic opportunity for ABI to strengthen its leading beer market share in the demographically attractive Mexican market.