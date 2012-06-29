TEXT-S&P summary: Consort Healthcare (Birmingham) Funding PLC

June 29 -

Summary analysis -- Consort Healthcare (Birmingham) Funding PLC --- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

Rationale

The ‘BBB-’ long-term ratings on the GBP400 million index-linked senior secured bonds (including GBP50 million variation bonds) due 2044 and the GBP250 million senior secured European Investment Bank (EIB; AAA/Negative/A-1+) index-linked and fixed-rate loans due 2039 issued by U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle, Consort Healthcare (Birmingham) Funding PLC (the Issuer) reflect a composite of credit factors outlined below.