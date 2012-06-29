FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Consort Healthcare (Birmingham) Funding PLC
June 29, 2012 / 9:06 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Consort Healthcare (Birmingham) Funding PLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 29 -

Summary analysis -- Consort Healthcare (Birmingham) Funding PLC --- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

Rationale

The ‘BBB-’ long-term ratings on the GBP400 million index-linked senior secured bonds (including GBP50 million variation bonds) due 2044 and the GBP250 million senior secured European Investment Bank (EIB; AAA/Negative/A-1+) index-linked and fixed-rate loans due 2039 issued by U.K.-based special-purpose vehicle, Consort Healthcare (Birmingham) Funding PLC (the Issuer) reflect a composite of credit factors outlined below.

