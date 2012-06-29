FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates French Dept of Dordogne 'AA-/A-1+';outlook stable
#Credit Markets
June 29, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates French Dept of Dordogne 'AA-/A-1+';outlook stable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 -

Overview

-- The French Department of Dordogne posts solid budgetary margins and its financial management is positive in our assessment.

-- We are assigning a ‘AA-’ long-term rating and a ‘A-1+’ short-term rating to the department.

-- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation of Dordogne’s ability to maintain sound operating margins and limit its deficit after investments and new debt.

Rating Action

On June 29, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services assigned its ‘AA-’ long-term and ‘A-1+’ short-term issuer credit ratings to the French Department of Dordogne. The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings on the Department of Dordogne reflect Standard & Poor’s view of the “predictable and well-balanced” institutional framework for French departments, Dordogne’s solid budgetary performance, and its “positive” financial management. The ratings are constrained by the department’s restricted budgetary flexibility and its high tax-supported debt.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
