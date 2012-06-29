TEXT-S&P summary: Hongkong Electric Co. Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 -

Summary analysis -- Hongkong Electric Co. Ltd. -------------------- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/-- Country: Hong Kong

Primary SIC: Holding

companies, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Feb-2001 A+/-- A+/--

25-May-1999 A+/-- A/--

Rationale

The rating on Hong Kong-based vertically integrated electric utility Hongkong Electric Co. Ltd. (HEC) reflects the company’s monopoly in its service area and “modest” financial risk profile. The rating also reflects a favorable regulatory environment and stable electricity demand in Hong Kong. HEC’s concentration of generation assets at a single site and the company’s reliance on coal as a major fuel source temper the above strengths.

HEC’s monopoly in Hong Kong and Lamma islands supports the company’s “excellent” business risk profile. HEC accounts for 26% of Hong Kong’s total electricity supply. Its generation assets, with installed capacity of 3,736 megawatt, are on Lamma island.

We expect HEC to maintain its adjusted EBITDA margin of about 70% over the next two years. The company benefits from the permitted rate of return and fuel pass-through mechanism specified in its Scheme of Control agreement with the Hong Kong government until at least September 2018. The regulation protects HEC from rising fuel costs and ensures a stable and transparent operating environment.