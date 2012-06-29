TEXT-S&P afrms Nan Fung International 'BBB-' rtgs;otlk stbl

In our view, the conversion into equity of a net amount of Hong Kong dollars (HK$) 3.95 billion owed to Dr. Chen will increase the capitalization of Nan Fung and improve its leverage. In our base-case scenario, we expect Nan Fung’s ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt will be above 20% after considering the slightly higher-than-expected bond issuance in January 2012 and likely weaker income from its securities investment portfolio. This level is appropriate for the “intermediate” financial risk profile for Nan Fung.

We had treated Dr. Chen’s loan to Nan Fung as debt in our credit ratio computation, in accordance with our criteria. But our rating also factored in our qualitative assessment of the loan as a form of strong shareholder support for Nan Fung’s operations; the loan is interest free, and has been outstanding for more than 10 years, with no fixed repayment term.

In our view, the Deep Water Bay project increases the company’s exposure to the volatile property development business in Hong Kong, given the project’s size. We estimate a total development cost of HK$8 billion, including land cost of HK$6 billion. The risks of this project are mitigated by the site’s prime location and Nan Fung’s long track record of successful property development. In our view, until the company can reduce this single project concentration risk, Nan Fung’s business risk profile will be constrained at the current “satisfactory” level, given that the Deep Water Bay project is significant when compared with HK$10.7 billion of Nan Fung properties held for sale on July 31, 2011.

The ratings on Nan Fung reflect the company’s portfolio of large, diversified, and fairly liquid securities and good-quality investment properties. We expect the securities to generate stable returns and cash flows, based on their record over the past five years. Nan Fung’s small-scale operations, modest land bank, and limited number of property development projects temper the ratings. In addition, Nan Fung’s growing exposure to China makes it vulnerable to a more volatile market with higher regulatory uncertainties compared with Hong Kong.

The ratings also factor in Nan Fung’s commitment to maintain good corporate governance and implement strong internal controls. This will help the company to manage potential conflicts of interests arising from related-party or company transactions, given that Nan Fung is a private company. We believe Nan Fung’s Conflicts Committee has been effective in safeguarding the company’s interests when it transacts with related companies and related parties.

Liquidity

We believe Nan Fung has “adequate” liquidity, as defined in our criteria. The company’s sources of liquidity will likely exceed its uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. Our assumptions on Nan Fung’s liquidity sources include:

-- FFO of HK$2.5 billion-HK$3 billion each year; and

-- cash of HK$11 billion as of May 31, 2012.

The company’s liquidity uses include:

-- debts due of HK$1.7 billion in the short term;

-- capital expenditure of HK$6 billion; and

-- working capital needs of HK$0.5 billion-HK$1 billion each year.

We estimate Nan Fung to have HK$3 billion in committed, undrawn, available bank facilities. In our view, the company has good banking relationships, based on its long operating history in Hong Kong. As of July 31, 2011, Nan Fung’s securities portfolio was valued at HK$20.6 billion, providing the company with strong financial flexibility.

Nan Fung’s bank loan covenants do not include any financial undertakings related to its debt-servicing ability. A subsidiary, Nan Fung Textiles Consolidated Ltd. (unrated), has complied with the minimum net worth covenant of HK$1.4 billion as of July 31, 2011. In our view, Nan Fung has adequate headroom in the next one to two years to meet this covenant.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Nan Fung will maintain its cautious expansion strategy in its property development business, and a liquid and good-quality investment portfolio, in support of its intermediate financial risk profile. We also expect Nan Fung’s recurring rental income to increase gradually over the next two to three years as it completes more investment properties.

We may lower the ratings if the management team and its business strategy change materially. We may also lower the ratings if the value of Nan Fung’s securities portfolio and its property-leasing businesses and their recurring income decline significantly over a prolonged period, or the timeliness, quality of financial information, or the company’s disclosure standards deteriorate.

Upside rating potential is limited, given Nan Fung’s niche market position in property development and small property-leasing portfolio. However, we may raise the rating if Nan Fung continues to improve its business risk profile by expanding its property investment portfolio, and continues to generate consistent profitability while maintaining its highly liquid balance sheet and conservative financial management strategy.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Nan Fung International Holdings Ltd. And Proposed Guaranteed Notes Assigned ‘BBB-’ Ratings; Outlook Stable, Jan. 9, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- Global Criteria For Rating Real Estate Companies, June 21, 2011

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Nan Fung International Holdings Ltd.

Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/--

Greater China Regional Scale cnA-/--/--

Nan Fung Treasury (I) Ltd.

Senior Unsecured cnA-

Senior Unsecured BBB-