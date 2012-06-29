FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P rates ELIDE FCC Compartiment 2012-01's cls A RMBS nts
#Credit Markets
June 29, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates ELIDE FCC Compartiment 2012-01's cls A RMBS nts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned our ‘AAA (sf)’ rating in ELIDE FCC Compartiment 2012-01’s class A French RMBS notes.

-- BRED Banque Populaire originated the mortgage loans that back ELIDE FCC Compartiment 2012-01’s notes.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today assigned its ‘AAA (sf)’ credit rating to ELIDE FCC Compartiment 2012-01’s senior class A residential mortgage-backed floating-rate notes (see list below).

ELIDE FCC Compartiment 2012-01 is a new compartment of the French “fonds commun de creances” (FCC), ELIDE. The transaction closed on June 26, 2012. The originator of the transaction is BRED Banque Populaire (A+/Stable/A-1), which is part of the second-largest retail banking group in France, the BPCE group.

This originator has previously executed private and public cash and synthetic securitizations.

