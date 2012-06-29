TEXT-S&P summary: Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA

Wind’s business risk profile is primarily constrained by the weak economic conditions in Italy, which compound competitive pressures, particularly in the mobile telephony segment; and the heavy regulatory involvement in the country, which constrains Wind’s revenues and profitability, offsetting its subscriber growth benefits. Key factors supporting its business risk profile include the company’s established market position and continued market share growth, notably in the Italian wireless market; and high profitability compared with other European telecom operators, maintained by relatively low customer acquisition costs.

Wind’s financial risk profile is constrained, in our view, by the company’s high leverage and relatively weak free cash flow. These weaknesses are partly offset by our assessment of Wind’s liquidity profile as “adequate” under our criteria, including our anticipation of potential support from its better-capitalized parent company, VimpelCom Ltd. (BB/Stable/--).

S&P base-case operating scenario

Our base-case credit scenario forecasts flat revenue growth for Wind in 2012. We assume continued growth in Wind’s mobile subscriber base and revenues from mobile data, supported by ongoing customer acquisition growth and a continued increase in mobile broadband penetration. We anticipate, however, that this growth will be offset by regulatory actions, notably the significant decline in mobile termination rates (MTR) to 2.5 euro cents from the current 5.3, which will take place in July 2012. We also believe that weaker macroeconomic prospects in the country could limit market growth and profitability. We assume that reported EBITDA margin will remain relatively similar to 2011 at about 38%-39%, with continued focus on cost optimization, and decline in interconnection costs, partly offsetting top line pressures. This translates into forecast reported EBITDA of about EUR2.1 billion in 2012 under our base-case scenario.

Wind’s 2011 operating performance was in line with our expectations, with low-single-digit revenue growth (about 1%) after deconsolidation of Libero, WIS and IT Net, and flat EBITDA.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

After reporting negative free cash flows of about EUR460 million in 2011 (excluding deferred spectrum payments) on account of one-off Long Term Evolution spectrum payments, we anticipate free cash flows in 2012 to amount to almost EUR200 million (excluding deferred spectrum payments) reflecting a moderate increase in interest payments. However, we forecast that they will somewhat improve from 2014 onwards, on account of declining debt levels and some refinancing of its debt at a lower cost of debt.

Wind’s Standard & Poor‘s-adjusted debt increased to over EUR11.4 billion in 2011, following issuance of the EUR500 million bridge loan and inclusion of deferred spectrum liabilities of about EUR400 million. This has led to an increase in adjusted leverage, including payment-in-kind (PIK) loan accruals at the parent company, Wind Acquisition Holdings Finance SpA (WAHF) to about 5.3x from 4.8x in 2010. We forecast that adjusted debt to EBITDA will gradually decline over the next couple of years toward 5.0x, mainly owing to upcoming debt maturities, partly offset by the accrued interest on the EUR1 billion PIK notes at WAHF. More importantly, our financial risk profile assessment factors in Wind’s ownership by VimpelCom, which could support Wind’s refinancing efforts, and result in a lower interest burden and improved credit metrics at Wind’s level.

Liquidity

We assess Wind’s liquidity as “adequate”, according to our criteria. This assessment is primarily based on Wind’s cash balances, forecast free cash flow generation and an undrawn credit facility--compared with upcoming debt maturities. We estimate that Wind’s sources of liquidity will exceed its liquidity uses by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate the following liquidity sources in 2012 and 2013:

-- Cash and cash equivalents of EUR395 million;

-- Additional cash receipts of EUR500 million from the recent tap issue;

-- An undrawn committed revolving credit facility (RCF) of EUR400 million maturing in December 2016; and

-- Annual operating cash flows of EUR1.1 billion-EUR1.2 billion.

We estimate the following liquidity needs over the same period:

-- Annual capital expenditure of EUR900 million-EUR1,000 million; and

-- Debt repayment of about EUR900 million in 2012 (including primarily EUR500 million from term loan A and EUR250 million of the bridge loan) and EUR150 million in 2013.

We forecast adequate covenant headroom in 2012.

Recovery analysis

After the recent EUR500 million tap issue, we rate Wind’s EUR3.43 billion senior secured credit facilities (of which EUR400 million is an RCF) and EUR3.2 billion-equivalent senior secured notes ‘BB’, which is one notch higher than the corporate credit rating on Wind. The recovery rating on the senior secured bank facilities and the notes is ‘2’, indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery for senior secured lenders in an event of a payment default.

The issue rating on Wind Acquisition Finance S.A. (WAF)’s high-yield notes, guaranteed by Wind, is ‘BB-', equal to the corporate credit rating on Wind. The recovery rating on this debt is ‘4’, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for noteholders in an event of a payment default.

The issue rating on Wind’s EUR750 million-equivalent PIK debt, guaranteed by WAHF, is ‘B’, two notches below the corporate credit rating on Wind. The recovery rating on the PIK debt is ‘6’, indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery for noteholders in an event of a payment default.

Recovery prospects are supported by our view that Wind would be reorganized as a going concern in the event of a payment default. Furthermore, our recovery expectations are supported by a fairly comprehensive security package. The insolvency regime of Italy, which we consider to be relatively unfavorable for creditors, is a constraint on the recovery rating on the senior secured debt.

In order to determine recoveries, we simulate a default scenario. Under this scenario, we assume operational underperformance and significant leverage leading to an inability to refinance maturities in 2016. We estimate EBITDA at our hypothetical point of default to be about EUR1.54 billion.

We value the business as a going concern, given what we consider to be Wind’s good market position in Italy, established network assets, and valuable customer base. At the hypothetical point of default, we value the company at about EUR8 billion.

After deducting enforcement costs of about EUR560 million, this leaves around EUR7.4 billion of value available for secured creditors. Recovery prospects for Wind’s senior secured bank debt and WAF’s senior secured notes reflect our view of the estimated value available and accessible to respective creditors. They also reflect the likelihood of insolvency proceedings being adversely influenced by Wind’s main center of operations in Italy. In addition, the recovery ratings take into account our expectation of a fairly comprehensive security package, guarantees from the main holding and operating companies, and share pledges from material group operating companies. The recovery ratings on the existing senior and PIK debt also factor in our view of their contractual and structural subordination.

Coverage for the high-yield notes is highly sensitive to changes in valuation and priority debt assumptions, in our opinion. Given the limited documentary protection and significant amount of prior-ranking debt, recovery expectations might be vulnerable to potential downside.

Moreover, as part of our analysis, we assume that the merger between VimpelCom and Wind’s owner Wind Telecom will have no effect on our waterfall assumptions. In particular, we assume that Wind will not provide any support to any of the debt instruments borrowed at VimpelCom and that Wind’s debt will remain ring-fenced and nonrecourse.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our forecast of relatively stable operating performance in 2012, including only a marginal potential decline in revenues at Wind’s core mobile division; and maintenance of EBITDA margins at about 38%-39%. The stable outlook also reflects our anticipation for marked improvement in Wind’s free cash flow generation over the medium term, partly resulting from lower cost of debt due to potential support from its controlling owner (either by partial refinancing or providing guarantees).

Rating downside could materialize if there is a sustained weakening in Wind’s operating performance, limiting its deleveraging prospects toward 5.0x over the medium term. More importantly, rating downside will likely materialize if we do not witness a marked improvement in Wind’s free cash flow generation.

We see no immediate rating upside at this stage, in view of Wind’s high leverage and low organic deleveraging potential.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004

-- Italy’s Unsolicited Ratings Lowered To ‘BBB+/A-2’; Outlook Negative, Jan. 13, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011