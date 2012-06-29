TEXT-S&P summary: Absa Bank Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 -

Summary analysis -- Absa Bank Ltd. (Unsolicited Ratings) ---------- 29-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa

Local currency BBBpi/--/--

Primary SIC: Bank holding

companies

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

01-Dec-2011 BBBpi/-- --/--

29-Nov-2005 Api/-- --/--

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

Stable business position, second-largest bank operating in South Africa.

Market-leading capitalization, under Standard & Poor’s risk-adjusted capital (RAC) methodology.

High systemic importance.

Weaknesses:

Structurally short-term and concentrated funding profile typical to all the major banks in South Africa.

Business diversification limited to the Republic of South Africa.

Economic risk for South African banks is above average, and economic growth is expected to be restrained in the near future.

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services bases its unsolicited public information (pi) rating on South Africa-based Absa Bank Ltd. (Absa) on an anchor of ‘bbb’ and its view that that the bank’s business position, capital and earnings, risk position, funding, and liquidity are all “neutral” for the rating. Due to the bank’s “high systemic importance,” we consider that there is a “moderately high” likelihood of extraordinary government support, as our criteria define these terms.

We generally neither modify our ‘pi’ ratings with plus or minus signs, nor assign outlooks. Therefore, because the foreign currency rating on the Republic of South Africa (foreign currency, BBB+/Stable/A-2; local currency, A/Stable/A-1) is in the ‘BBB’ category, the rating on Absa is in the same category as its stand-alone credit profile (SACP).

