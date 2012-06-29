FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Lai Fung Holdings Ltd.
#Credit Markets
June 29, 2012 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Lai Fung Holdings Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Lai Fung Holdings Ltd. ------------------------ 29-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: China

Foreign currency B+/Negative/-- Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Mar-2007 --/-- B+/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Hong Kong-based property developer and investor Lai Fung Holdings Ltd. reflects the company's limited geographic diversity and operating flexibility, small capital base, and volatile cash flows from property development. Lai Fung's high-end product mix and high exposure to tier one Chinese cities could also heighten its operating and cash flow risks in a prolonged property market downturn in China. The company's stable and fair level of recurring rental income, which its well-located investment properties support, tempers the above weaknesses. We view Lai Fung's business risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive".

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
