TEXT-S&P ratings - Rosinter Restaurants Holding (OJSC)
#Basic Materials
June 29, 2012 / 10:57 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - Rosinter Restaurants Holding (OJSC)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Rosinter Restaurants Holding (OJSC) -------------------- 29-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Miscellaneous

food stores

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Aug-2010 B-/-- B-/--

===============================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
