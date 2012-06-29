FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Motability Operations Group PLC
June 29, 2012 / 11:02 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Motability Operations Group PLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Motability Operations Group PLC --------------- 29-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Misc. business

credit

institutions

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Jul-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on U.K.-based leasing company Motability Operations Group PLC (MO Group) primarily reflect the tangible benefits the company receives from its long-standing and close relationship with a government body of the United Kingdom (AAA/Stable/A-1+)--the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP, not rated)--through a service agreement with a charity called Motability (not rated). Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services classifies MO Group as a government-related entity (GRE) under its methodology, although the entity is owned by the four largest U.K. banks. All of the ongoing benefits derived from MO group’s unique situation, both from a business and financial point of view, are fully incorporated in our assessment of the company’s stand-alone credit profile and we do not uplift the ratings on MO Group for potential extraordinary government (or shareholder) support. Also factored into our ratings are the company’s very low credit risk profile, recurring income generation capacity, and robust capital position. The rating is constrained by MO Group’s wholesale-funded profile, business and geographic concentrations, and structurally high residual value exposure.

