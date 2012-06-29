TEXT-S&P summary: Cable & Wireless Communications PLC

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that consolidated reported revenues will be relatively flat for 2012-2013 compared with 2011-2012 (ended March 31, 2012), and we forecast that the reported group EBITDA margin will remain about 30%.

This primarily reflects our view that heightened competition in Panama will result in pressure on EBITDA margins in the mobile and broadband segments (partially due to higher subscriber acquisition costs), as well as continued erosion of fixed-line revenues due to fixed-to-mobile substitution. It also reflects our view that macroeconomic conditions will likely remain challenging across much of the Caribbean, resulting in a continued drag on both revenues and EBITDA margins. These risks will, in our view, only be partially offset by continued growth in mobile data, especially in the relatively resilient Macau and Monaco & Islands divisions, where the macroeconomic backdrop continues to be supportive.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

For 2012-2013, we anticipate that CWC will continue to generate solid funds from operations (FFO) of about $660 million, up from about $610 million in 2011-2012. We also anticipate an improvement in free operating cash flow (FOCF) to about $270 million in 2012-2013, up from about $230 million in 2011-2012, as a result of an expected reduction in capital expenditures (capex) to about $350 million after relatively high investments of approximately $410 million in 2011-2012. These were primarily related to the deployment of high-speed (4G/HSPA+) mobile data networks in CWC’s key markets of Panama, Macuau, The Bahamas, Barbados, and The Cayman Islands; improvements in the group’s fixed broadband network, and select pay-TV investments.

We anticipate that the group’s DCF will turn positive in 2013-2014 as a result of the anticipated reduction in capex and lower dividend distributions. On May 24, 2012, CWC announced plans to rebase the dividend to $0.04 per share beginning in financial 2013, down 50% from $0.08 per share previously. This is on account of global economic uncertainty that has impaired the business--especially in the Caribbean--since the demerger of CWC from Cable & Wireless PLC in 2010, and the group’s reassessment of its financial outlook. The group estimates that the reduction in the dividend will reduce discretionary spending by approximately $100 million per year.

Furthermore, according to our calculations, DCF would approach break even on an underlying basis in 2012-2013, notwithstanding some timing issues related to the final dividend for 2011-2012 (paid at the higher rate of $0.08 per share) and annual coupon payments related to the August 2012 bond refinanced via a bond issued in January 2012.

Under our base-case scenario, we anticipate that the Standard & Poor’s adjusted gross proportionate debt to EBITDA will be about 3.5x at the end of 2012-2013 (about 2.2x on a consolidated basis) before deleveraging to about 3.3x (2.1x on a consolidated basis) for 2013-2014 as a consequence of the anticipated reduction in capex and dividends.

Liquidity

The short-term rating on CWC is ‘B’. We assess CWC’s liquidity as “adequate” under our criteria. This reflects our view that the group’s sources of liquidity will cover its uses by at least 1.2x for the 12 months to March 31, 2013.

As of March 31, 2012, we estimate that CWC’s liquidity sources over the next 12 months will be about $1.5 billion. These include:

-- $312 million in consolidated cash and investments, of which we estimate about $195 million is available on a proportionate basis;

-- About $660 million that we forecast in funds from operations (cash flow before capital investments and working capital changes, and after interest and tax); and

-- An undrawn $600 million committed revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in October 2016. The RCF includes financial maintenance covenants, under which we anticipate that CWC will maintain adequate headroom.

We estimate CWC’s liquidity uses over the same period to be about $1 billion, including:

-- Capex of about $350 million;

-- Our forecast of working capital outflows of about $40 million;

-- Financial liabilities of GBP200 million due August 2012. Aside from $76 million of regional loans due over the next 12 months, there are no further debt maturities until October 2016, when the $600 million RCF matures; and

-- Dividends (including to minority interests) of approximately $340 million.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that CWC’s credit metrics are likely to improve as a result of debt repayment with excess cash and free cash flow. It also reflects our view that CWC will maintain its leading market positions, and is likely to report relatively stable revenues and maintain its EBITDA margin at about 30%.

Additionally, we anticipate that underlying operating cash flow generation will remain solid, at or above the current level, and that DCF will return to at least break even over the next 12-18 months. This should enable the group to maintain adjusted gross debt to EBITDA at a level not materially more than 3.5x on a proportionate basis (or less than 3.0x on a consolidated basis).

The ratings could come under pressure if the improvement we anticipate in DCF generation appears unlikely to materialize in the near term--particularly if DCF were to remain negative for an extended period of time. Ratings pressure could also arise if management took a more aggressive attitude toward shareholder returns or mergers and acquisitions. Such a scenario would likely result in leverage exceeding the aforementioned levels that we deem commensurate with the rating.

Rating upside in the near term is limited, notably by significant country risk and CWC’s lack of full ownership of its key assets. A further constraint is the group’s limited headroom under the leverage threshold that we deem commensurate with the current ratings.

