TEXT-Fitch afrms Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corp's loans and bonds

June 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Andhra Pradesh State Financial Corporation’s (APSFC) bank loans and bonds as follows.

Bond issuances

Series I - 2007 INR0.50bn affirmed at ‘Fitch A(ind)(SO)’

Series II - 2008 INR1.29bn affirmed at ‘Fitch A(ind)(SO)’

Series III - 2008 INR1bn affirmed at ‘Fitch A(ind)(SO)’

Series IV - 2009 INR1.21bn affirmed at ‘Fitch A(ind)(SO)’

Bank limits

INR500m term loans affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)’

INR250m secured overdraft facility affirmed at ‘Fitch BBB+(ind)’

The bond ratings are driven by the credit quality of the government of Andhra Pradesh (GoAP), which has extended an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee towards APSFC’s bond obligations throughout the currency of the issue.

The bank loan rating reflects a high probability of GoAP support to APSFC in times of financial distress and in default, if required. APSFC has strong strategic and operational linkages with GoAP, while the latter owns 85.85% of the corporation. APSFC discharges an important duty/public mission on the state’s behalf, and GoAP supports the corporation’s financial health through capital injections; the last capital infusion was in FY08 (year end March).

GoAP’s credit profile benefits from it being India’s third-largest sub-national economy with a strong service base; it contributed 8.2% to national income in FY12 (year end March). GoAP’s fiscal profile improved remarkably during FY01-FY08, and it achieved two milestones envisaged in its Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act in FY07 two years ahead of target. The state government expects to have expanded its economy by 6.8% in FY12, above the national growth rate of 6.5%. Nevertheless, the below-par growth performance in FY09 and FY10 implies that in the eleventh plan period (FY08-FY12) average real gross state domestic product (GSDP) growth is likely to be 8.33%, missing its targeted rate of 9.5%. Fitch notes that growth slippage is a common trend among many states.

Over two-thirds of the states revenue is from its own sources (tax and non-tax); however, Fitch is concerned about GoAP’s growing dependence on the central government. The fiscal deficit for FY13 is budgeted at 2.5% of GSDP. The budget pegs the state’s own revenue to grow 21.7% yoy, and devolution and grants 16.95% yoy. Current revenue is budgeted to increase 20.16% yoy in FY13 (FY12: 20% yoy) and current expenditure 16.52% yoy (FY12: 22.77% yoy). While the FY13 budget targets are optimistic despite economic difficulties, Fitch does not expect significant slippages from the budget targets.

A slowdown in APSFC’s interest income growth to 11.86% yoy in FY11 (FY10: 20.6% yoy) reduced the growth rate of APSFC’s net interest income; net non-performance assets (NPAs)/net advances decreased to 2.87% in FY11 from 5.53% in FY10, however moderately increased to 3.47% in FY12 as per unaudited financials. APSFC’s net NPLs/equity dipped to 15.29% in FY11 from 29% in FY10.

Fitch will take an appropriate rating action on Series V-2012 INR2bn issue after the receipt of executed agreements from APSFC. The documentation is in progress.

Negative rating action may result from deterioration in GoAP’s credit quality, a weakening of linkages between GoAP and APSFC, and erosion in latter’s intrinsic financial health.

APSFC was established in 1956 as a term lending institution to promote small and medium scale enterprises in AP under the State Finance Corporation Act 1951.