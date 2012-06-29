TEXT-S&P summary: Cegedim S.A.

The ratings also reflect Cegedim’s low headroom under its financial covenants, below the 15% minimum threshold we would consider adequate. Consequently, our assessment of Cegedim’s liquidity is “less than adequate,” under our criteria.

In addition, the ratings also factor in Cegedim’s recent decline in revenue growth and margins, coupled with our expectation of a flat operating performance in 2012 and of a slow recovery thereafter, based on still unfavorable trends in the pharmaceutical industry. While we acknowledge that Cegedim will benefit from new contracts signed and from a stabilized number of sales representatives for pharmaceutical groups, the group’s historical performance has been below our revenue, margin, and cash flow expectations. We nevertheless still view Cegedim’s business risk profile as “fair,” based on the group’s established market positions and growth potential in its insurance segment in particular.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We expect Cegedim to report low single-digit-growth in 2012 with flat sales in the first half, based on management’s guidance. However, we anticipate revenue growth from second-half 2012, when the company will benefit from new contracts signed at year-end 2011. We believe margins will start improving from 2013 on cost-cutting initiatives. For 2012, our base-case scenario envisages an EBIT margin still below 10%.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario We estimate under our base-case scenario that Cegedim’s leverage will improve modestly in 2012 from ratios of about 4.0x debt to EBITDA and 17% funds from operations (FFO) to debt, as adjusted by Standard & Poor‘s, at year-end 2011, to about 3.7x and 21%, respectively, at year-end 2012.

Liquidity

We view Cegedim’s liquidity as “less than adequate” under our criteria, even though we consider that its sources of liquidity will cover uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. The change in our liquidity descriptor to less than adequate from adequate reflects the company’s tight headroom under its financial covenants and a mismatch between debt amortization and free cash flow generation.

We factor in the following liquidity sources in 2012:

-- EUR53 million of cash and equivalents on Dec. 31, 2011, after deducting EUR20 million of trapped cash,

-- EUR60 million undrawn under the revolving credit facility, and

-- EUR103 million of funds from operations.

This compares with our estimates of the following needs for the same period:

-- EUR40 million of debt repayment under the term loan A,

-- EUR82 million of capital expenditures, and

-- No dividend payment and negligible working capital needs.

Recovery analysis

-- The issue rating on Cegedim’s EUR280 million unsecured notes due 2015 is ‘B+', in line with the corporate credit rating on Cegedim. The recovery rating on the notes is ‘3’, reflecting our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery for creditors in the event of a payment default.

-- The issue and recovery ratings on the notes reflect the unsecured nature of the notes and Cegedim’s post default exposure to the French insolvency regime, which we view as relatively unfavorable for creditors (see “Debt Recovery For Creditors And The Law Of Insolvency In France,” published March 22, 2007.

-- At the same time, our valuation of the group as a going concern supports the ratings, based on Cegedim’s solid market positions and its good customer and geographical diversification.

-- Our simulated default scenario contemplates a payment default, resulting from operating underperformance following a potential loss of customers as a result of the ongoing reduction in the size of pharmaceutical companies’ medical sales forces and because of increased competition.

-- Our hypothetical default scenario leads Cegedim to default in 2014, at which point EBITDA would have declined to approximately EUR74 million. We estimate Cegedim’s enterprise value at the simulated point of default to be about EUR370 million, which corresponds to a blended enterprise-value-to-EBITDA multiple of about 5.0x. We have recently lowered the stressed multiple that we use to value Cegedim at our hypothetical point of default to 5.0x from 5.5x, to reflect the unfavorable trends in the pharmaceutical industry.

-- For more details, see our recovery analysis to be published shortly.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the possibility that we could downgrade Cegedim should liquidity issues arise in the context of tight covenant headroom and still difficult market conditions. While we think the company will remain free cash flow positive over the next 12 months, our expectation of a flat to slightly positive operating performance, coupled with still important capital expenditures, is unlikely to push free cash flow generation close to the EUR40 million debt amortization amount, in our view.

We could lower the ratings further if Cegedim were not able to post free cash flow generation closer to its debt repayment level or to restore a minimum cushion of 15% under its financial covenants. Also, after the company suspended its dividend this year, a return to a high payout ratio without a significant operating recovery would likely negatively affect the ratings.

We could revise the outlook to stable if Cegedim were to generate free operating cash flow (FOCF) sustainably in line with its debt amortization schedule or to negotiate a significant reduction in its debt amortization and to restore comfortable covenant headroom of above 15%.

