TEXT-Fitch affirms FCC Nacrea

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FCC Nacrea’s CMBS notes, as follows:

EUR134.4m class A (FR0010406058): affirmed at ‘AAAsf’; Outlook Stable

EUR36.9m class B (FR0010406066): affirmed at ‘BBBsf’; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative

The affirmation is driven by the stable performance of the remaining four loans and their manageable loan-to-value ratios (LTV). The class B Outlook revision is driven by the repayment of the GPGV loan, whose deterioration in income profile had concerned Fitch at the last rating action, in July 2011.

The EUR102.0m CB3 whole loan, due in 2015, makes up 59% of the remaining loan pool. The property securing the loan is a grade A office building located in the La Defense district of Paris. The asset is currently let to a single strong tenant (Societe Generale Asset Management) on a lease also expiring in 2015. The whole loan’s moderate exit LTV of 40%, combined with the asset quality, mitigate the refinancing risk caused by uncertainty over the tenancy profile after loan maturity.

The credit quality of the three other loans remains sound. As they are cross-collateralised and cross-defaulted, the two Etoile Fusion loans are treated as a single EUR174.0m facility, and referred to here as such. A 67% LTV is reported for this facility, in which FCC Nacrea holds 40% of a EUR102.2m senior interest (cut at a reported LTV of 39%). While Fitch estimates a higher LTV, considerable equity will have built up from scheduled amortisation up to loan maturity in 2021. Collateral consisting of mixed use (including residential) assets located in the proximity of the prestigious Champs Elysees in Paris CBD should retain value to support a longer term refinancing.

67% of the EUR40.5m Gypark loan is also tranched, with FCC Nacrea holding the entire EUR28.5m senior portion. While the collateral is the least impressive of the pool, and comprises mainly office (with some industrial) space in nine average-quality properties in Courbevoie, to the west of Paris, the Gypark loan offers healthy debt yields. Fitch estimates a whole loan LTV of below 70%, which should support refinancing when the loan matures in December 2012. All principal proceeds are expected to be allocated in a sequential fashion.

Fitch will continue to monitor the performance of the transaction. A performance update report will be available on www.fitchratings.com.