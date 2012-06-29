TEXT-S&P summary: Nedbank Group Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 29 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Nedbank Group Ltd. (Unsolicited Ratings) ------ 29-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa

Local currency BBBpi/--/--

Primary SIC: Bank holding

companies

Mult. CUSIP6: 63975P

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

16-Nov-1998 BBBpi/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services bases its unsolicited public information (pi) rating on South Africa-based Nedbank Group Ltd (Nedbank) on an anchor of ‘bbb’ and its view that the bank’s business position, capital and earnings, risk position, funding, and liquidity are all “neutral” for the rating. Due to the bank’s “high systemic importance” and our classification of the South African government as “supportive” toward the domestic banking sector, we consider that there is a “moderately high” likelihood of extraordinary government support. We neither generally modify our ‘pi’ ratings with plus or minus signs, nor assign outlooks.

Therefore, because the foreign currency rating on the Republic of South Africa (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2); local currency A/Stable/A-1) is in the ‘BBB’ category, the rating on Nedbank Ltd is in the same category as its stand-alone credit profile (SACP).